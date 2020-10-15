A jury found a woman who police charged with killing her two newborn babies and putting them in the trash guilty of two counts of homicide by child abuse.
Alyssa Dayvault's trial began Monday in spite of her absence. A bench warrant has been issued for Dayvault's arrest after she failed to appear in Horry County court. Her sentence has been sealed and will not be revealed to the public until she is found and brought back to court.
Dayvault’s ex-boyfriend Chris Matechen was emotional as the jury’s verdict was read.
“For two years now, I’ve been living with this burden,” he told the judge before sentencing. “No type of closure or anything like that.”
He said the fact Dayvault has been able to walk free without remaining incarcerated, along with a lack of monitoring, is something that’s weighed heavily on his shoulders and that he can’t understand.
Now that justice has been reached, he said, it makes a little easier for him to comprehend it all. He hopes that Dayvault will be found.
“Now hopefully with this, it will make it a little easier for me and my family to get through this,” Matechen said. “It’s been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to deal with.”
Police said that in December 2018 Dayvault caused the death of a newborn male child in North Myrtle Beach. She was admitted to a local hospital that month.
During treatment, she delivered a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full-term pregnancy, but no child was delivered.
Dayvault later admitted to giving birth to a male child at her South Oak Drive home.
She said the baby was born alive and took multiple breaths after the birth. Dayvault also told authorities she didn’t get medical treatment nor did she try to “preserve/save” the newborn’s life, according to arrest warrants.
Police said she disposed of the baby’s body in a waste receptacle at her home.
In November 2017, Dayvault caused the death of a newborn female child, also in North Myrtle Beach, warrants said.
Dayvault admitted to giving birth to a female at a David Street apartment and said the baby was born alive and took multiple breaths following the birth.
She told police she did not secure medical treatment for the baby nor try and “preserve/save” that newborn's life either, warrants said.
Police said she disposed of the infant’s body in a public receptacle at her apartment complex without seeking help or notifying authorities.
During their investigation, police obtained medical records which indicated that on Nov. 4, 2017, Dayvault was in her third trimester of a pregnancy (over 30 weeks pregnant) and that the fetus had a healthy heart tone.
During a search at Dayvault's South Oak Drive home, police found the remains of a male baby, who Dayvault admitted was her son, authorities said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
“It has been said that if child abuse and neglect were to disappear today, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual would shrink to the size of a pamphlet in two generations, and the prisons would empty. Or, as Bernie Siegel, MD, puts it, quite simply, after half a century of practising medicine, ‘I have become convinced that our number-one public health problem is our childhood’.” (Childhood Disrupted, pg.228).
Unhindered abuse and exploitation typically launches a helpless child towards an adolescence and adulthood in which his/her brain uncontrollably releases potentially damaging levels of inflammation-inducing stress hormones and chemicals, even in non-stressful daily routines.
Society generally treats human procreative rights as though we’ll somehow, in blind anticipation, be innately inclined to sufficiently understand and appropriately nurture our children’s naturally developing minds and needs.
I strongly believe that a psychologically sound as well as a physically healthy future should be all children’s foremost right—especially considering the very troubled world into which they never asked to enter—and therefore basic child development science and rearing should be learned long before the average person has their first child.
By not teaching this to high school students, is it not as though societally we’re implying that anyone can comfortably enough go forth with unconditionally bearing children with whatever minute amount, if any at all, of such vital knowledge they happen to have acquired over time? Perhaps foremost to consider is that during their first three to six years of life (depending on which expert one asks) children have particularly malleable minds (like a dry sponge squeezed and released under water), thus they’re exceptionally vulnerable to whatever rearing environment in which they happened to have been placed by fate.
I frequently wonder how many instances there are wherein immense long-term suffering by children of dysfunctional rearing might have been prevented had the parent(s) received some crucial parenting instruction by way of mandatory high school curriculum.
(Frank Sterle Jr.)
