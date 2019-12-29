A 39-year-old woman died Tuesday days after a single-vehicle crash in the Conway area, authorities said.
Ronda Andrews of Myrtle Beach died around 5:30 a.m. that day at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center from multiple injuries she suffered in the collision, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release.
The wreck happened on Cates Bay Highway at the Dew Lane intersection around 4 a.m. on Dec. 14.
