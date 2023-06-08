A woman died after being strangled in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday, according to documents from the Horry County Police Department.
Police were called to Maison Drive in reference to a dead female. A police report states suspicious circumstances were detected.
Another person was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Police charged Blake William Linkous on Thursday with murder in connection to the incident.
Authorities said the suspect manually strangled the victim.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not identified the victim.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.