A 32-year-old woman convicted of killing her two newborn babies is in custody, according to online jail records.
Alyssa Anne Dayvault was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 4:30 p.m. Friday by the Horry County Sheriff's Office, one day after a jury found her guilty of two counts of homicide by child abuse.
Dayvault turned herself in to North Myrtle Beach police Friday, city spokesman Pat Dowling said.
Her trial began Monday in spite of her absence. Bond was set for Dayvault last year.
A bench warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to appear in Horry County court. Judge Steven John sealed her sentence, which will be revealed to the public after she is brought back to court.
Police said that in December 2018 Dayvault caused the death of a newborn male child in North Myrtle Beach. She was admitted to a local hospital that month.
During treatment, she delivered a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full-term pregnancy, but no child was delivered.
Dayvault later admitted to giving birth to a male child at her South Oak Drive home.
She said the baby was born alive and took multiple breaths after the birth.
Dayvault also told authorities she didn’t get medical treatment nor did she try to “preserve/save” the newborn’s life, according to arrest warrants.
Police said she disposed of the baby’s body in a waste receptacle at her home.
In November 2017, Dayvault caused the death of a newborn female child, also in North Myrtle Beach, warrants said.
Dayvault admitted to giving birth to a female at a David Street apartment and said the baby was born alive and took multiple breaths following the birth.
She told police she did not secure medical treatment for the baby nor did she try and “preserve/save” that newborn's life either, warrants said.
Police said she disposed of the infant’s body in a public receptacle at her apartment complex without seeking help or notifying authorities.
During their investigation, police obtained medical records which indicated that on Nov. 4, 2017, Dayvault was in her third trimester of a pregnancy (over 30 weeks pregnant) and that the fetus had a healthy heart tone.
During a search at Dayvault's South Oak Drive home, police found the remains of a male baby, who Dayvault admitted was her son, authorities said.
