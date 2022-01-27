A woman practiced nursing without a license for more than two months while working at Conway Medical Center, though the state board of nursing had issued a publicly available order temporarily suspending her license weeks before.
The hospital, in a statement, said no licensing board told the hospital about the nurse's suspended license.
Heidi Bishop Dumm, 35, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning and released that afternoon. She also faces multiple drug possession charges stemming from her handling of federally controlled substances while her nursing license was suspended.
“Documents obtained from Conway Medical Center as well as SC Labor Licensing & Regulation indicate that the defendant did engage in the practice of nursing while her license was suspended,” arrest warrants say.
On July 16, the state board of nursing issued an order temporarily suspending Dumm’s nursing license.
The temporary suspension order, a public document available on SCLLR’s website, did not detail the exact reasons for the suspension, but said “the merits of the allegations against Respondent impinge on the public’s safety and imperatively requires emergency action to protect the public.” SCLLR spokeswoman Lesia Kudelka said state law prevented the board of nursing from discussing ongoing investigations.
Meanwhile, warrants say Dumm practiced nursing without a license at Conway Medical Center from Aug. 2 to Oct. 7.
In a statement, hospital spokeswoman Allyson Floyd said Dumm had a valid nursing license when she was hired on June 20, 2021. Dumm's employment at the hospital lasted from July 20 through Oct. 8, she added.
"CMC takes the credentialing of clinical personnel very seriously and when her license was suspended, CMC was not notified of that suspension by Dumm or any other licensing body," Floyd said. "Dumm is no longer employed by Conway Medical Center."
Kudelka responded in an email that the state board of nursing "does not notify employers as it does not necessarily know where an individual is working. It is an employer’s responsibility to determine if their employees meet the qualifications to be employed."
Kudelka cited two public websites showing both the status of nursing licenses and state board of nursing orders.
According to warrants, Dumm delivered to patients multiple federally controlled medications including Fentanyl, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone, Morphine and Oxycodone, all while distributing the medication without a valid nursing license.
On Oct. 7, Dumm attempted to defeat a drug-screening test by substituting a specimen sample, a warrant says.
Dumm “initially produced a specimen with a lower than allowed temperature,” a warrant says, after which she was found to be in possession of two containers suspected to contain urine.
It’s unclear when DHEC began investigating the charges of practicing nursing without a license, but Dumm is not accused of any wrongdoing after Oct. 7, the day she was accused of trying to beat a drug screening.
DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said the agency couldn't comment on the investigation, but said the agency’s bureau of drug control discovered Dumm’s nursing license was suspended while in the course of another investigation.
It wasn’t the first time Dumm, a licensed nurse since 2009, had gotten in trouble with the state board of nursing.
While working at Lake City Community Hospital in July 2018, Dumm was caught accessing physicians’ computers to enter false orders for hydromorphone and then documenting that she was giving the drug to patients when she had not, according to a board of nursing consent agreement signed by Dumm and board president Samuel McNutt.
The consent order, dated May 1, 2019, says some of the actions were caught on surveillance video, and a camera also caught Dumm passing off a vial of Ativan to her boyfriend, an off-duty paramedic who was not authorized to work in the emergency department of the hospital. Dumm was fired from her job on July 19, 2018.
In August 2018, the consent agreement says, Dumm enrolled in the South Carolina Recovering Professionals Program but was discharged for lack of services needed. On Dec. 12, 2018, Dumm was arrested by DHEC’s Bureau of Drug Control, which charged her with five drug law violations, according to the consent agreement. Those charges don’t appear in a State Law Enforcement Division background check on Dumm.
The state board of nursing’s consent agreement mandated that Dumm pay a $1,500 fine and within six months complete three board-approved educational courses: a legal aspects workshop, an ethics course and a documentation course.
On March 17, 2019, the state board found that Dumm had satisfied the conditions of the agreement and ordered her nursing license “hereby reinstated to an unencumbered multi-state status.” But her license was suspended for undisclosed reasons in July 2021.
Dumm could not immediately be reached for comment.
