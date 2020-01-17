A woman faces felony driving under the influence charges in connection with a crash in Loris that killed a 3-year-old girl, authorities said.
Heather Grace Boyd, 23, has been charged with felony DUI with death and felony DUI with great bodily injury following the Jan. 9 crash, Cpl. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol said.
The wreck happened at about 5:25 p.m. that day.
A Hyundai traveling east on Highway 66 crossed over the center line and struck a westbound Nissan Quest head on, authorities said.
A passenger in the Hyundai, who was identified as 3-year-old Allura Blacknell by the Horry County Coroner’s Office, was killed in the crash.
Multiple people were taken to local hospitals.
