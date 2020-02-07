A woman accused of killing two babies and throwing them into the trash rejected a plea deal that would see her spend at least three decades in prison.
Alyssa Anne Dayvault is charged with two counts of homicide by child abuse and multiple counts of destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.
She appeared in court for an arraignment Thursday, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokeswoman Tonya Root.
Dayvault turned down a plea deal that would see her convicted of one charge of homicide by child abuse. As part of the deal, prosecutors recommended her sentence be 30-35 years in prison.
A trial date has not been set.
Police say that in December 2018 Dayvault caused the death of a newborn male child in North Myrtle Beach.
She was admitted to an area hospital that month.
During treatment, she delivered a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full-term pregnancy, but no child was delivered.
The hospital probed her medical records, which showed that on Nov. 4, 2017, she entered a hospital and was determined to be over 30 weeks pregnant.
Dayvault later admitted to giving birth to a male child at her South Oak Drive home.
She said the baby was born alive and took multiple breaths after the birth. Dayvault also told authorities she didn’t get medical treatment or try to “preserve/save” the newborn’s life, according to arrest warrants.
Police say she disposed of the baby’s body in a waste receptacle at her home.
Warrants say that in November 2017 Dayvault caused the death of a newborn female child, also in North Myrtle Beach.
Dayvault admitted to giving birth to a female at a David Street apartment and said the baby was born alive and took multiple breaths following the birth.
She told police she did not secure medical treatment for the baby or try and “preserve/save” the newborn's life either, warrants say.
Police say she disposed of the infant’s body in a public receptacle at her apartment complex without seeking help or notifying authorities.
During their investigation police obtained medical records which indicated that on Nov. 4, 2017, Dayvault was in her third trimester of a pregnancy and that the fetus had a healthy heart tone.
During a search of Dayvault's South Oak Drive home, authorities said, police found the body of a male baby, who Dayvault admitted was her son.
