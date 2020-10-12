The trial for a woman accused of killing two babies and putting them in the trash began Monday in spite of her absence.
Alyssa Dayvault failed to appear in Horry County court on Monday.
Judge Steven John approved the state’s request to try her in her absence. During the day’s proceedings, he also authorized the 2017 case and 2018 case being tried together.
Authorities charged Dayvault with two counts of homicide by child abuse and multiple counts of destruction, desecration or removal of human remains. Her trial began Monday with jury selection.
Police said that in December 2018 Dayvault caused the death of a newborn male child in North Myrtle Beach. She was admitted to a local hospital that month.
During treatment, she delivered a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full-term pregnancy, but no child was delivered.
The hospital probed her medical records, which showed that on Nov. 4, 2017, she entered a hospital and was determined to be over 30 weeks pregnant.
Dayvault later admitted to giving birth to a male child at her South Oak Drive home.
She said the baby was born alive and took multiple breaths after the birth. Dayvault also told authorities she didn’t get medical treatment nor try to “preserve/save” the newborn’s life, according to arrest warrants.
Police said she disposed of the baby’s body in a waste receptacle at her home.
In November 2017, Dayvault caused the death of a newborn female child, also in North Myrtle Beach, warrants said.
Dayvault admitted to giving birth to a female at a David Street apartment and said the baby was born alive and took multiple breaths following the birth.
She told police she did not secure medical treatment for the baby nor try and “preserve/save” that newborn's life either, according to warrants.
Police said she disposed of the infant’s body in a public receptacle at her apartment complex without seeking help or notifying authorities.
During their investigation, police obtained medical records which indicated that on Nov. 4, 2017, Dayvault was in her third trimester of a pregnancy and that the fetus had a healthy heart tone.
During a search of Dayvault's South Oak Drive home, police found the remains of a male baby, who Dayvault admitted was her son, authorities said.
Dayvault previously rejected a plea deal that would see her convicted of one charge of homicide by child abuse. As part of that deal, prosecutors recommended her sentence be 30-35 years in prison.
Bond was set for Dayvault last year.
The court proceedings are set to continue Tuesday.
Check back for updates.
