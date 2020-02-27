To some people the list of activities that Conway Police Sgt. Darren Alston is in charge of might seem daunting, but this year’s winner of the HT Barker Award appears to thrive on it.
“I’m never bored,” Alston said. “There’s never a day when I say, ‘What am I going to do today.’”
On his list of annual assignments are the police basketball league that is about to tip off in early March playing each Saturday at Conway High School, the city’s 47 Crime Watch programs, the Police Explorers program, Cram a Cruiser and each summer’s GREAT camp. He’s also in charge of any activity that happens in Downtown Conway that needs police assistance. The Christmas parade, Round the Fourth and Reindeer Run are just a few of those.
And he does all of that on top of his weekday job as the School Resource Officer at Conway Middle School.
But he’s not complaining. Instead, the most common three words that come out of his mouth are, “I love it.”
Alston joined the Conway Police Department more than 20 years ago. Police can retire with full retirement in South Carolina with 25 years of service, but Alston has no plans to retire.
He vows to hang on until his body says “no”.
He began as a dispatcher with 911 before going on the road as a policeman for about one year. After that he was assigned to Whittemore Park Middle School where he served as the School Resource Officer for a number of years before being promoted to corporal over the department’s SRO program. At that point, former Police Chief Reggie Gosnell asked him to return to the Conway Police Department to head up the city’s Crime Watch program. When he was promoted to sergeant, he also saw the special events come under his care.
As for the SRO position, he said, “It’s different from back in the day when we were kids in school.”
The difference is he was encouraged to work and earn the things he wanted, but today’s youngsters think the world owes them something, according to Alston.
He believes law enforcement is very much needed in the schools. One of his duties is to just be there so parents and students can be assured that they’re safe. He does that by also partnering with administrators.
When he first started policing he says there was a little more respect for law enforcement. Now a big challenge for him and other adults is social media.
He blames the technological revolution with taking away some of the respect that young people used to have for police.
In the schools it can be difficult because one of the most important things he believes he must do as an SRO is build relationships with the children. Sometimes he is even expected to play the part of a father or big brother to bridge the gap, and he must do this while the students have their faces buried in their cell phones.
His generation talked face to face, he said.
“I can honestly say that most of the kids in the school look for relationships that they don’t have in the home,” he said, adding that some never get a smile.
“They’re looking for encouragement…they want some type of structure,” he said.
One good part of the technological revolution, according to Alston, is the Chromebook, a computer that each child at Conway Middle School and Whittemore Park Middle School is given. If a student wants to report something to the SRO, but wants to remain anonymous, he can simply send him a message on his Chromebook.
He says quite a few students share information with him, and he passes it on to administrators.
“I do believe that this generation is the generation that thinks they’re owed something…This generation thinks the world owes me,” he said, adding that he thinks adults must let them know what society expects of them.
“You got to have a knack to let them know how things really are,” he said.
He finds working with middle schoolers challenging because most of them are still developing.
Either their bodies are ahead of their minds or their minds are ahead of their bodies, he said.
“You’ve got to know that the police department is still out there to help and to make a difference,” he said.
Alston is already beginning to plan this summer’s GREAT camp June 8 through the first week in August. The camp was initially targeted at at-risk children to keep them off the streets when there is no school, but it has since opened up to any student at one of Conway’s three elementary or two middle schools.
He hopes to conclude this summer’s program with the National Night Out on the first Tuesday in August.
The group typically takes a few field trips, and Alston is already checking with his usual destinations to seal this year’s dates and times.
Parents can begin signing up their children the first week of April by going to the front desk at their child’s school.
Alston oversees all of the city’s Crime Watch groups that each have between 15 and 30 members, divided into four sectors. The groups meet the first, second and third Tuesdays of each month.
“It’s just real good,” Alston said of the program. “The crime watch is extra eyes and ears for the community.”
He said these groups are made up of people who care about their communities and want to help make law enforcement’s job easier in their communities.
It said it isn’t unusual for the citizens to help solve crimes, especially those who have the Ring video doorbells and video surveillance cameras.
People can set up a Crime Watch group in their area with only four or five people. That organizing group then goes out and recruits more neighborhood members.
People who want to create a Crime Watch group in their neighborhoods can call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790 or go to the city’s website at cityofconway.com.
“Everyday I put on this uniform is a different day. If you enjoy what you’re doing, your work will be successful,” Alston said.
Alston says he didn’t realize that people were noticing what he was doing for the CPD so he was truly surprised when he got the first HT Barker award given in 10 or more years.
Police Chief Dale Long decided that this was the year to return to the former name of the Chief’s Award.
Alston says he didn’t know Barker, but knew his reputation as a man of character with strong family relationships.
Another thing he knew was that it was an honor to get the award.
“I just didn’t expect to get it,” he said, adding that he expected it to go to a road officer.
Alston is so busy that he wasn’t at the police event when the other police awards were presented. He was at a Crime Watch meeting. Later when the award was presented to him at the installation of a number of new police officers, Alston scurried off as soon as the presentation was made because he had scheduled a Homeowners Association meeting.
Long says Alston was deserving of the award because of the “multitude of things that he does for us here at the city.”
He says working as the SRO at Conway Middle School isn’t one of Alston’s regular jobs, but he was assigned to it because his department is short on staff.
“He is as good a team player as we have here. Whatever is asked he’s willing to do,” Long said.
Most of the awards that were presented to this year’s staff were voted on by the department’s personnel, but Alston’s award was decided by the Chief, who also decided this was the year to put Barker’s name back on the award.
He said Barker was Conway’s police chief for 30 years, and that is certainly a major accomplishment that should be remembered. He said after speaking with members of Barker’s family, he learned that he was a lot like Alston.
His family says on the way to work it wasn’t unusual for Barker to stop to man a school crossing, if needed. At night he went home for supper before heading back out to patrol the streets of Conway.
In regard to Alston, Long said, “So he has very assorted hats that he wears for us and he does all of them very well and presents an outstanding presence when he’s doing things in the community.”
Long says he hopes during this upcoming budgeting process to convince Conway City Council that he needs help to expand the department’s support services.
He wants to make a larger investment in the area’s youth and that will take some upstaffing to accomplish.
He says the department hopes to increase its presence at the Conway Recreation Department where more children are coming. He says they’d like to grow the recreational offerings of that program by adding tutoring and mentoring.
He’d like to see a regular and regimented program there, and he believes that having an officer at the site would help build relationships with the youngsters.
Alston says he is surprised, but pleased that now people regularly approach law enforcement officers and say, “Thank you for your service”, the way they do to military personnel.
He said it makes him proud that some people actually see police as heroes.
“Your personality must come out with the work that you do so people gain trust in you,” he said.
But it’s important for an officer to be able to turn it off when he gets home because kids don’t want to live with a cop; they want mama, daddy or a brother, he said.
Alston knows about families living with police because his father and several other family members live with him.
He’s also an ordained preacher at Salem Missionary Baptist Church where he works with the choir and plays the piano, a talent he learned from Leslie and Mrs. McIver.
At school, Alston said, “I’m one of the driving forces. I’m trying to make a difference. That’s me in a nutshell.”
