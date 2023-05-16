To keep up with population growth, the city of North Myrtle Beach is revising its ward lines - or district lines (Windy Hill, Crescent Beach, Ocean Drive and Cherry Grove are the four districts) - with Windy Hill and Crescent Beach undergoing the most change.

The city is required to revise the ward lines in accordance with the 2020 Census data under state and federal law.

But in order for the changes to happen, council must pass a second reading.

As plans currently stand, each district's lines will be adjusted, but most notably, Crescent Beach will absorb most of the annexations the city has made since the last Census. Windy Hill will absorb a lesser but still significant amount of recently annexed land as well.

These adjustments, however, will not change where voters go to cast their ballots and it will also not change which council seat they vote for because in North Myrtle Beach, every voter, no matter where they live within city limits, can cast a vote for every public official chosen through elections.

The major thing that could change for North Myrtle Beach citizens is which council member their interests are represented by.

One recent notable annexation the city made covered over 200 acres off Water Tower Road and Long Bay Road. This annexation could fall under Crescent Beach, if current plans are approved.

In adjusting the ward lines, the city’s goal is to have relatively equal populations in each, said Michael Parente, an attorney with the Maynard Nexsen Law Firm who consulted on the city's redistricting plans.

"The 2020 Census results showed there was significant growth all over Horry County and specifically within the city of North Myrtle Beach," he said during Monday's council meeting. "There was also a shift in populations across the city. Based on the 2020 Census results, the Windy Hill ward was about 1,000 people overpopulated and the Crescent Beach ward was about 1,000 people underpopulated."