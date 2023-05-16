To keep up with population growth, the city of North Myrtle Beach is revising its ward lines - or district lines (Windy Hill, Crescent Beach, Ocean Drive and Cherry Grove are the four districts) - with Windy Hill and Crescent Beach undergoing the most change.
The city is required to revise the ward lines in accordance with the 2020 Census data under state and federal law.
But in order for the changes to happen, council must pass a second reading.
As plans currently stand, each district's lines will be adjusted, but most notably, Crescent Beach will absorb most of the annexations the city has made since the last Census. Windy Hill will absorb a lesser but still significant amount of recently annexed land as well.
These adjustments, however, will not change where voters go to cast their ballots and it will also not change which council seat they vote for because in North Myrtle Beach, every voter, no matter where they live within city limits, can cast a vote for every public official chosen through elections.
The major thing that could change for North Myrtle Beach citizens is which council member their interests are represented by.
One recent notable annexation the city made covered over 200 acres off Water Tower Road and Long Bay Road. This annexation could fall under Crescent Beach, if current plans are approved.
In adjusting the ward lines, the city’s goal is to have relatively equal populations in each, said Michael Parente, an attorney with the Maynard Nexsen Law Firm who consulted on the city's redistricting plans.
"The 2020 Census results showed there was significant growth all over Horry County and specifically within the city of North Myrtle Beach," he said during Monday's council meeting. "There was also a shift in populations across the city. Based on the 2020 Census results, the Windy Hill ward was about 1,000 people overpopulated and the Crescent Beach ward was about 1,000 people underpopulated."
The total population of the city, according to the most recent data, is 19,035 people and the goal in redrawing ward lines is to have roughly 4,800 people per ward, or substantially equal populations, Parente said.
"We were able to achieve this using fairly minor changes to the wards and keeping the historic nature of the wards and the cores of the previous wards in tact," he said.
Here are the possible changes Parente noted in his presentation during Monday's council meeting:
- The Waterway Hills Golf Course and Bells Lake area would be included in the Windy Hill ward.
- The North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex area and the Possum Trot Golf Club area would be in the Crescent Beach ward.
- The Grand Strand Airport area and the Timber Ridge area would be in Crescent Beach instead of Windy Hill.
- 6th Avenue South would be the dividing line between Crescent Beach and Ocean Drive instead of Robert Edge Parkway.
- 20th Avenue North would be the dividing line between Ocean Drive and Cherry Grove.
The two at-large seats, held by Councilman Trey Skidmore and Councilman Hank Thomas, will not be affected. At-large council members are permitted to live anywhere within city limits whereas the other council members, besides the mayor, must live within their districts.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said on Monday that as of now, there are no plans to add a fifth ward, but that future councils may have to change one of the at-large seats to a new district, if population growth west of the waterway continues.
There is currently an interactive map available for viewing on the city's website where locals can input their address to determine whether they could soon be in a different ward.
Council is also accepting written comment on the proposed changes through the website, which will be open until the second reading during the June 19 council meeting at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.