A Loris man peacefully surrendered to officers Tuesday afternoon following an hours long standoff at his home in the city.
Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said authorities were called to the home on Triangle Street after receiving a call about a suicidal subject.
Buley said the man threatened to harm himself and that his partner was able to leave the home. There was no threat to the public, he said.
SWAT team members and a large armored vehicle were on scene in the neighborhood as city and county police swarmed the area.
Some onlookers snapped photos or captured video on their cellphones.
Buley said the man was detained and taken to a hospital to be evaluated after surrendering to police. Police expect to file charges in the case. No injuries were reported.
Neighbor Steve Thomas and his wife, grandchildren and daughter were evacuated from he and his wife's home while the man remained barricaded, and other neighbors were also instructed to leave their homes.
“I had sat down to drink me a cup of coffee, and bam, bam, bam, bam, 'You need to leave,’” Thomas said.
A longtime Loris resident, Thomas said the community is typically quiet. He described his next-door neighbor as an “introvert.”
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.