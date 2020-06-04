Although several Conway City Council members seemed skeptical about approving another place that sells beer and wine on U.S. 501, all but Councilman Larry White voted Monday night to approve a rezoning that will lead to the reopening of a vacant convenience store.
However, even without council’s vote Rikin Patel can reopen the store and sell beer and wine, according to city staff.
Patel, who sold 11 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants before moving South, wants to reopen the vacant convenience store on U.S. 501 at Sixth Avenue.
The store had problems previously when it had a different owner, according to nearby resident Clarice Armstead, who said she opposes the store due to the increase of traffic she fears it will bring. She said she lives on Racepath Avenue and owns two pieces of property on Sixth Avenue. Before the store closed, she said they had lots of foot traffic, shootings and people running through their neighborhood.
She said there are at least three churches in the area with children walking to events at each of them.
“These kids will have a long summer; they’ve been out of school a long time,” she said.
But Patel can get a license to sell beer and wine without the city’s approval. Liquor sales will not be allowed at the store, according to city staff.
Also, the store’s zoning designation allows it to reopen without council’s approval.
The issue here is .13 acres behind the store that Patel wants rezoned from R-2 (medium density residential) to highway commercial so he can build a cooler in back for his beer and wine.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said the city can’t restrict him from using his store in accordance with the highway commercial zone. Also, she said, Patel can have his store and sell beer and wine seven days a week. The only question lies with the property behind the store. She wanted to know Patel’s record in other places where he owns stores.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long’s report from Georgetown police was perhaps the strongest points made in Patel’s favor.
When council first discussed this rezoning at a workshop meeting several months ago, Long said without very strong oversight at the new business, he feared police might see an uptick in loitering, littering, public drunkenness and drugs sales.
But Monday night Long said the Georgetown chief told him that Patel is a good corporate neighbor, who cooperates with and assists police when needed.
He said his business is equipped with good lighting. He said Patel runs his business forthrightly and summons police when it’s appropriate, unlike some business owners.
White hoped that the city might be able to tell Patel that the store had been closed too long for it to be reopened as a convenience store, but Deputy City Administrator/Planning and Development Director Mary Catherine Hyman said that happens only when a business is nonconforming and Patel’s conforms with the city’s zoning code.
White said the business is too close to daycare centers and churches.
“I don’t think it’s a need at this point,” he said.
Councilman William Goldfinch said he, too, was concerned when he heard that the store might reopen, but now believes if they allow Patel to revive the store the city can control how Patel improves the building. He chooses to go with the way it will look over the way it looks now, he said.
He wants good landscaping and a owner that will do a good job, he said.
Councilwoman Jean Timbes said, “We can’t un-ring a bell.”
“I do believe this lot will add to and not take away from the location,” adding that the neighbors deserve to have the business looking nice.
Council is set to give Patel second and final reading of his rezoning request June 15.
After standing alone against the rezoning, White said he doesn’t want people to think he’s anti-business, but said he wants kids to grow up seeing something other than problems that can be created by this type of business.
“I had to do what I had to do,” he said of his negative vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.