It was only 10 a.m., but Dawn Settle was struggling to stay awake.
Unable to evade police the night before, she had wandered around downtown in the dark until the sun rose on Plyler Park and she could relax without the threat of arrest.
She spread her blanket in a grassy corner tucked in behind the benches and below the Palmetto trees, set her cane down and leaned back against one of her duffel bags, sipping coffee from an insulated thermos. Her miniature poodle/Jack Russell mix named Little Bear curled up next to her, retrieving stolen sleep.
“We were actually up most of the night trying to find somewhere to lay down,” Settle recalled, shielding her eyes from the morning glare. “We were up at this Methodist church up here and I’m thinking ‘It’s a church – sanctuary.’ We had just laid down. I had my head on my suitcase and here’s a flashlight.”
Little Bear jumped up. “Aww man,” Settle thought. The police had found them. “You can’t be here; you’ve got to go,” the officer told her. “I was like ‘OK, God, what do I do now?’ So we just ended up roaming around most of the night.”
In the city limits of Myrtle Beach, there’s almost nowhere to legally spend the night outside and there aren’t enough shelter beds for the city’s homeless population.
The city’s trespass enforcement program and laws against loitering, camping, spending the night on the beach, in a park, in a car or on the boardwalk have forced homeless people to find hiding spots to avoid the city’s police force, who last year made more arrests under most of those types of ordinances than at any time in the last six years, according to arrest data obtained through an S.C. Freedom of Information Act request.
“You should not arrest people for being homeless, because that’s what it is; it’s an arrest for being homeless,” said Coastal Carolina University sociology professor Stephanie Southworth.
“They need to get rid of anti-loitering laws if people aren’t doing anything wrong, they need to get [rid of] anti-camping laws,” Southworth added. “All these laws that they have need to go away if people have nowhere else to go. I understand if they had somewhere else to go, but nine times out of 10, there is no place. The shelter is full or won’t take them, or they don’t meet the qualifications to get emergency housing through [the East Carolina Housing Organization].
EHCO is a nonprofit devoted to housing the homeless within 13 South Carolina counties that make up our region's Continuum of Care, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. But it, too, is feeling the pressure.
The organization has to work with private landlords to find housing for its clients, many of whom are dealing with a mental health issue or a substance use disorder, or have evictions and convictions on their record. ECHO uses a housing-first approach based on the idea that it’s only after people have a secure place to eat, sleep, shower and get mail that they can find employment and turn their life around.
“People will just say all the time, ‘This person’s homeless just because they’re being lazy, they just don’t want to go find a job,’” said Sarah Chapman, ECHO’s coordinated entry system access point manager. “And I always say ‘Have you ever tried plugging your alarm clock into a tree so you can get to your interview on time? Taking a shower and looking presentable, having clean clothes that don’t smell?’ That’s why housing first is important, because they deserve to be able to afford those things and be able to go into a job interview and get a steady flow of income.”
But when the city of Myrtle Beach razes an old hotel near the ocean, ECHO loses an option. The city spent around $30 million last year buying up land downtown, including motels like Fountainbleau Inn, Sea Palms, the Sea Nymph and Oasis.
“So when you get here, here’s the available options for most of them: these older hotels that will rent on a long-term lease,” said Joey Smoak, ECHO’s executive director. “And the city is in the process of buying all of them or trying to shut ‘em down and tear ‘em down. They’re displacing people.”
And that could exacerbate the problem of homelessness in Myrtle Beach.
“It’s gonna get worse, it’s not gonna get better,” Southworth said. “They’re bulldozing these low-cost motels where people are staying that are unstably housed. There’s gonna be no place else for them to go.”
Even when there are shelter beds available, there are rules that prevent or dissuade some people from using them.
For example, the shelter doesn’t allow people to bring in pets because of concerns about potential bad behavior and liability. Settle can’t bring her dog into the shelter since he’s not a certified service animal, and she’s not prepared to abandon Little Bear. So she and others like her spend their nights in hiding spots, desperately trying to sleep without a uniform jolting them awake.
People who try to spend the night hiding on private property can get in trouble under the city’s trespass enforcement authorization program, which allows officers to cite or arrest folks for trespassing even if the property owners are away and the trespassers aren’t damaging anything. Lingering in the same place for too long can get them arrested for loitering.
People can’t legally spend the night in the woods because the city has criminalized camping in areas not zoned for camping and camping in restricted public areas or a public right-of-way. It’s also illegal for people to spend the night on the beach, at a beach access, under a public pier, on the boardwalk, next to a sidewalk, in a park, or even in their own vehicle in many areas.
“We can’t just walk around like zombies all day long,” Settle said. “I’ve tried to find a place out of the way where I’m not bothering anybody, like behind abandoned buildings and parking lots behind restaurants that are closed down, and I don’t break and enter or nothing like that. But I’ll get tickets for sleeping.”
Last year, arrests for breaking city ordinances against camping, loitering, trespassing, sleeping in a car, on the beach in a park and on the boardwalk all ticked up, according to arrest data. Many of those arrested end up getting transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center north of Conway to serve time. Myrtle Beach police spokesman Thomas Vest said it costs the department $35 a day to incarcerate someone at J. Reuben Long.
Police made 62 arrests for violations of two city ordinances criminalizing camping in 2022 according to arrest data. The year before, those ordinances resulted in 16 arrests. In 2020, one arrest, and in 2019, no arrests at all. For sleeping in a vehicle in a restricted public area or right-of-way, police made 73 arrests last year compared to 29 in 2021.
Also last year, police made 66 arrests for sleeping in a park, compared to 11 in 2021. Police made 98 arrests for sleeping or laying down on the boardwalk last year, compared to 20 in 2021, and 454 arrests for loitering, compared to 277 in 2021. Officers made 271 arrests under the trespass enforcement program, up from 186 the year before.
In a statement, Vest did not address the increase in arrests for breaking the ordinances in question, but noted that “If there is a violation of the law, we will address it, as we are sworn to do. It's also important to note that unhoused persons have a much higher chance of being victims of a crime and medical complications from exposure. We would love to see everyone have stable and secure housing and an opportunity to succeed, and again, that is a solution that will require a whole community approach.”
When reporters spoke to Settle in October, she said she had been homeless for about nine months and racked up close to $500 in tickets. “And I can’t pay that,” she added. “No possible way I can pay that.”
City spokesman Mark Kruea said having such laws on the books is in the public interest, citing ordinances against sleeping in the woods or in the park.
“Certain activities detract from the purpose of a public park and would be more appropriate elsewhere,” Kruea said. “The challenge with writing rules and regulations for society’s benefit is balancing the public’s greater interest with the individual's personal interest.”
In regards to camping in the woods, Kruea pointed to problems like lack of a sanity sewer system and potable water, and the likelihood that those who camp in the woods are trespassing on someone else’s property.
“Drug activity, crime and other issues can and do exist, which is not good for the individuals who are living in the woods,” Kruea said. “People also report that they are afraid to walk in their own neighborhoods due to camping on vacant land and the traffic back and forth from those camps.”
City councilman Mike Chestnut said the city had a duty to enforce the laws on the books and to be responsive to the concerns of the public and property owners.
“That’s the balancing act,” he said. “What can the city do when you have residents and you have business owners saying that ‘This is a problem, we need y’all to help deal with it?’”
But Chestnut sees responsibility for reducing homelessness as belonging to the community, not just the city. At his restaurant, Big Mike’s Soul Food, he allows a Conway church deacon to give out food in the parking lot, which is private property. And although he could post a no trespassing sign, he hasn’t.
He recalled one incident in which a homeless person threw a brick through one of the restaurant’s glass doors, walked into the kitchen to grab four Coronas, and left. “I could have went out and got one of the no loitering signs,” he said. "I didn’t do that. I don’t want to see people just go to jail.”
But jail and police interactions are part of life for those burdened with the misfortune of being homeless in Myrtle Beach. Unsheltered people interviewed by reporters said some officers are kinder than others.
“Most of them like me, some of them are references, actually, for job applications,” said Jason Hoschar, who’s been unsheltered in Myrtle Beach for about six years. “When I’ve been to the station and dealt with officers directly, it’s been nothing but a good thing. But sometimes when they’re in their own car and their own way, you just never know. People are people and that doesn’t change because they’re police or because somebody’s homeless or somebody’s in a house.”
One strategy for unsheltered people in Myrtle Beach is to find small donuts holes of county-governed land where Myrtle Beach police can’t enforce city ordinances.
“Study jurisdictional lines,” Hoschar said. “You can be five minutes away and still not be technically in Myrtle Beach, but Horry County, where the laws are a lot more lax. It’s nothing against the city; it’s just I’d like to follow the laws of where I’m at. I don’t want to rest my head and end up in jail because of it.”
For Settle, who struggles to get up off the ground, making the trek into the county isn’t an option. “I did have one female officer tell me to go way down past 29th south,” Settle said. “She said ‘That’s the county line and Myrtle Beach police won’t mess with you there.’ I said, ‘I can’t walk that far and I can’t get on a bus.’”
Myrtle Beach isn’t alone in criminalizing the activities that are inherent to an unsheltered existence.
A survey of 187 cities around the country conducted by the National Homelessness Law Center for its 2019 Housing Not Handcuffs report showed that 72% of those cities had at least one law restricting camping in public.
The survey also showed 51% of the cities had at least one law restricting sleeping in public, 55% of cities had at least one law prohibiting sitting or lying down in public, 35% of cities had at least one law preventing loitering, loafing or vagrancy city-wide and 50% of cities had least one law restricting living in a vehicle.
“The most common and sort of explicit criminalization that we see are local and state ordinances and policies and laws that make it a misdemeanor or some sort of civil or criminal infraction to sleep outside, sit or lie down on public sidewalks, to camp outside, to loiter, to panhandle in public spaces: all of these types of things that people who are unsheltered essentially have to do and they have to do them outside because they have nowhere else to do them,” said Lily Milwit, an attorney with the National Homelessness Law Center’s Housing not Handcuffs campaign.
“And so when you make those acts criminal in nature, you’re essentially criminalizing the status of being homeless because those folks have to do those things,” she added. “You have to sleep. You have to sit down. You have to ask for help.”
And even if everyone in the city could go to New Directions, the city-funded homeless shelter in Myrtle Beach, the facility doesn’t have enough beds for everyone in need.
The 2022 point in time count of homeless people found 575 homeless people in Horry County, which was a lower than in previous years. But the PIT count, conducted in January, isn’t a reliable metric of the actual homeless population. Last year, a January COVID outbreak and atypically cold weather affected the number. Quarantined volunteers couldn’t count as many unsheltered homeless people and the low temperatures caused the sheltered count to go up, according to officials from ECHO, which organizes the count in Horry County.
Southworth estimates the population of people experiencing homelessness in Horry County is probably closer to 1,000, and Smoak puts the number between 1,500 and 2,000. That’s far more than can be housed in the shelter.
The New Directions men’s shelter has 138 beds, the family shelter has 55 beds and the women’s shelter has 24 beds for those in the shelter’s Pathways program, which mandates all participants attend 12-step meetings focusing on helping them overcome whatever substance-use or mental health barrier caused them to be homeless, and encourages them to find work. The shelter has peer-support specialists to help them through the program, which requires they stay drug- and alcohol-free.
But the shelter is transitional housing, and people can’t stay there indefinitely. For those who can’t or won’t participate in the Pathways program, there are 22 beds for emergency overnight stays in the men’s shelter. The women’s shelter has no emergency beds, but during periods of inclement weather, the shelter will take in both men and women for emergency overnights.
Sometimes, being disabled is also a barrier to finding transitional housing at homeless shelters. “Congregate shelter is often not accessible for people living with disabilities,” Milwit said. “People who are homeless disproportionally are living with disabilities and other chronic health conditions that make shelters really inaccessible for them.”
Anthony Rogers said he came to the Myrtle Beach area from Columbia, and although he receives a disability check, it’s not enough for rent. He said he turned to New Directions’ Pathways program about a year ago, but wasn’t allowed to stay there due to his medical problems.
“I got on the program and I had fell out,” Rogers said. “Because when I fell out, they took me to the hospital. They found out I had to have a catheter put in my chest; they put me on dialysis. When I came back to the place, they done kicked me out because I was on dialysis. They said ‘You can’t continue the program.’ They wouldn’t let me in because they said my dialysis would interfere with the program. They must think I’m gonna die right there.”
Kathy Jenkins, the shelter’s executive director, said she couldn’t speak specifically about Rogers or individual clients, “but I can tell you that we do not deny anyone based on a medical issue, unless their medical issue means they cannot take care of their own basic needs. If they are in the program, they have agreed to participate in the program. If they choose not to participate, they can come into the overnight program instead. We also have rules about basic hygiene, because it is so important to congregate shelter living.”
That leaves plenty of homeless folks in Myrtle Beach without the option of finding a bed, and at the mercy of the city and its police force.
“To arrest somebody and put ‘em in jail when they have nowhere else to go is illegal and that’s why I say that what they’re doing is criminal; not just morally, but legally,” Southworth said. “It should be against the law.”
In the far western part of the country, it is.
After years of litigation between a group of homeless residents of Boise, Idaho, and the city itself, a panel of federal judges in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that “as long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors, on public property, on the false premise they had a choice in the matter.”
The lawsuit, Martin v. Boise, was filed in 2009, and the appellate court issued its ruling in 2019. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case, leaving the appellate court’s decision as precedent in states under the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which include Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, Idaho, Washington, Montana, Nevada and Arizona.
“What Martin v. Boise said is that it is cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to criminalize life-sustaining activities that take place outdoors when there is no indoor alternative,” Milwit said.
The ruling doesn’t govern laws in the rest of the country, so the question for advocates is whether now is the time to press the issue. The Ninth Circuit ruling is persuasive and often cited in other actions on behalf of the unsheltered, Milwit noted, but it’s not governing precedent anywhere else. “That’s sort of the million-dollar question right now as we think about the national legal strategy to combat these sorts of laws.”
If the case goes up before judges who think differently than those in the Ninth Circuit, there’s no guarantee the Eighth Amendment argument would convince them.
“So the question of litigation strategy right now for our organization and for the movement is whether it’s worth the risk of trying to bring those cases,” Milwit said, “because given the sort of more socially conservative federal judiciary that’s in place right now, we risk getting bad precedent, which in some cases can be worse than having no precedent.”
While a national court precedent preventing governments from criminalizing the unsheltered would help keep them out of jail and out of debt to the court, it's not the answer to preventing or reducing homelessness.
The best way to reduce homelessness, according to experts, is affordable housing.
“It sounds really simplistic, but the most effective and most sustainable solution to homelessness is housing,” Milwit said. “And there’s a lot of evidence-based studies that show that providing permanent housing solutions for people is a lot less expensive over both the short and long term than criminalizing people because of all the law enforcement resources that go into criminalizing people.”
But the National Low Income Housing Coalition found that in South Carolina there are only 46 affordable and available rental houses per 100 extremely low-income households (defined as income at or below the poverty guideline).
“Essentially zero states in the United States have an adequate supply of affordable housing to meet demand,” Milwit said. “So when you have a situation like that, it’s no surprise really that people are gonna end up being homeless because a lot of the people, even if they are working, are forced to decide if they want to take their medication or pay rent.”
A Government Accountability Office study on rent and homelessness from 2017 through 2019 “found median rent increases of $100 a month were associated with a 9% increase in homelessness” in the areas examined by the study. And rent has gone up a lot in Myrtle Beach. Data from ApartmentList.com shows the median rent for new leases of one-bedroom apartment in the Myrtle Beach metro area jumped 48% from 2017 through 2022.
Settle, 53, hasn’t always been homeless. She said she left North Carolina for Myrtle Beach in 1996 to raise her kids after a divorce, but years ago was injured in a car accident that made it difficult for her to function. Her thin frame is supported by rods and she sports a mechanical left elbow. Walking remains difficult.
Settle said she and a roommate used to share an apartment for $1,140 on 14th Avenue South, but after he died, her monthly disability check of $847 couldn’t cover the cost of a roof. “And I had no choice but to get out,” she said. “I can’t say I’m ashamed of the situation because I didn’t do anything to put myself here. Some people choose this. I didn’t choose. It was chosen for me.”
Southworth, who in years past has been heavily involved in the PIT count, said that people she encounters are often employed or have a source of income; they just can’t afford a place to sleep.
“I hear people all the time, ‘I have money, I have a job, I have Social Security, I have disability; I don’t have enough money for housing,’” Southworth explained. “If we want to stop homelessness, we need to build affordable housing, period. But they would rather pay police officers to arrest people than build affordable housing. Why can’t you stop the problem before it starts?”
Jenkins said that many people in New Directions’ Pathways program are disabled, and like Settle, their disability checks can’t cover the cost of rent.
For folks who can’t earn a lot of money, a hike in rent means a trip to the shelter.
“We have a lot of people who have been with us in the past and made it, and their rents went up over the last year and they’re back,” Jenkins said. “I think that’s a crisis all over the country, that living expenses far outweighs… a living wage.”
ECHO officials said they’re providing rental assistance for between 200 and 300 people in Horry County. In the year between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, ECHO paid for more than 40,000 nights in hotel and motel rooms - mostly in Horry County - for people who needed emergency housing because there aren’t enough shelter beds to meet the demand, said Smoak. And ECHO has a waiting list of more than 1,500 in need of services, with most of them in Horry County.
But ECHO’s housing supply has gotten slimmer as the city of Myrtle Beach has shut down the more affordable properties.
Tom Caterina, who manages ECHO’s HUD programs, used to house people in some of the motels the city closed. He said the housing organization is currently paying rental assistance for about 75 people in Horry County through HUD’s rapid-rehousing program.
“That number is less than half of the potential units that that we could have done,” Caterina said. “The targeted ones that they took down were all the ones we used the most. When we’re getting pinched by all the market forces and then having the city reallocate those for other projects, it’s coming from the ceiling and the floor.”
Kruea said the city’s purchase of the motels was part of a larger development effort for the downtown, coming after the city had tried for more than 20 years to stimulate investment and development in the area.
“Without change, we were spending an inordinate amount of city resources in that small area,” he said. “It’s not fair to the city at large or the taxpaying public for a handful of properties to consume so much of the city’s policing and code enforcement effort. Many of the buildings the city purchased had code issues; at a minimum, most were not well kept. Some were being used as long-term rentals in violation of zoning. The people who lived in those units needed a better place to stay, but weren’t getting it. As the city purchased properties, we worked with the previous owners to help tenants make the transition to alternative housing. No one was kicked out on the street.”
Kruea also said that the police department hosts “assistance gatherings” for homeless folks at the Community Kitchen on Mr. Joe White Avenue. “These are not publicized out of respect for the individuals who are seeking the services available, but they exist nonetheless to help people get their IDs back and gain access to other resources.”
Smoak, however, emphasized that limiting assistance to services available during the day isn’t the answer to homelessness.
“At the end of the day, there’s absolutely only one solution to homelessness,” Smoak said. “It’s called housing. That’s it. You can get ‘em all the IDs you want to, you can feed ‘em at the Community Kitchen, you can do all this stuff. At the end of the day, they go back into their car, into the woods, an abandoned building, a hotel that a church or somebody else is paying for. They’re still homeless. Until they have an occupancy agreement or a lease in their name, they’re homeless.”
During a Thanksgiving Day event at the Midtown Motel in downtown Myrtle Beach, Sue Adams-Steinkamp, 58, and her 62-year-old partner, Robert Lambert, stopped by to get a free plate of hot food.
Both have health problems and rely on fixed incomes. She’s a widow who needs a wheelchair and has a veteran’s pension from her first marriage, but no health insurance. He gets a Social Security Income – or SSI – check.
They were staying in a North Carolina apartment complex before it raised their rent and they were forced to move, Adams-Steinkamp said. “We had a car until the bank repossessed it because we couldn’t afford it anymore. We lived in the car for quite a while before we even got a place.”
They said had recently started living at the Diplomat, paying $250 a week. “But we’re doing what it takes to survive,” Adams-Steinkamp said. “That’s all we can do.”
Michael Zavatsky, 61, rolled up to the Midtown with his shopping cart and sorted through some free donated clothes. He said he’d been homeless for about two years.
“I worked here in town and worked flooring for almost 18 years,” Zavatsky said. “My girlfriend passed away and then I couldn’t afford a place by myself. I roll around playing my guitar and I do well. Plenty of blankets, and stay warm, and all that.”
But Zavatsky, frequently a subject of arrest for public intoxication, said he felt like a target. “I’m pegged,” he said. “They all know me. They see me just going down the road and want to stop me and see what I’m up to. I’m used to it now.”
He had his own strategy for not getting arrested at night: “I hide very well,” Zavatsky said. “Make sure I’m well-hidden.” And his other method for surviving while homeless? “The main trick is to stay good and buzzed. When you’re homeless, stay good and buzzed.”
Zavatsky died after his last arrest on Dec. 10. North Myrtle Beach police charged him with public intoxication and booked him into J. Reuben Long. He was released on Dec. 14 at 12:40 p.m. That evening, while walking back to the beach on U.S. 701, he was struck by a car and killed.
A block away, from the Midtown, Settle wasn’t having a happy Thanksgiving. She was arrested for trespassing and spent more than a week incarcerated at J. Reuben Long.
"I feel like a subhuman, like I shouldn’t even be on the planet," Settle said. "And it’s wrong, because I deserve better than that. Everybody deserves better than that. I don’t care their circumstances, where they come from, what color, what race, what creed, what religion; we deserve to be treated human."