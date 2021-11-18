If you aren’t in the mood to cook a great big meal this year, thankfully some restaurants around Horry County will be open Thanksgiving Day for folks to dine in or pick up meals.
Here is a list of places that will be open on Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving:
• Landry’s Seafood House at Broadway at the Beach will be open and offering a 3-course “traditional turkey dinner” for $32 per person, which includes a house salad, turkey with gravy, cranberry stuffing, green beans and mashed potatoes, and dessert. The kids’ plates are $14. Landry’s is also offering a pickup dinner for $135 that serves four to six people. The meal includes a 4-pound sliced roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish, vegetables, bread, salad and pumpkin pie. Orders must be placed by Nov. 21.
• Joe’s Crab Shack, also located at Broadway at the Beach, will be open, offering adult meals for $19.99 and kids’ meals for $9.99. Meals include roasted turkey with turkey stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie. Visit Joe’s Crab Shack website to make reservations.
• The Brentwood Restaurant in Little River is accepting reservations from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to the restaurant’s website. Adult meals are $34.95 and $12.95 for children ages 4 to 12. Children 3 and under may eat for free. The family style menu includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, maple-glazed sweet potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce and dessert.
• Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at Broadway at the Beach will be opened from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and will feature a special Thanksgiving menu. Treat your family to a simply Southern Thanksgiving meal, featuring a classic roast turkey and dressing, baked ham with raisin sauce and oven roasted pork loin as the main fixtures, according to the restaurant's website. Sides include southern-style green beans, creamed potatoes, squash casserole, fried candied yams and cranberry orange relish. And it wouldn’t be a Thanksgiving dinner without treating yourself with some dessert. Paula Deen’s will be whipping up desserts, too, including pumpkin ooey gooey butter cake and classic dessert options like pecan pie and apple cobbler. The cost is $28.99 per adult and $11.99 per child between the ages of 5 and 10.
• Captain George’s in Myrtle Beach is offering a Thanksgiving buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Adults can eat for $47.99, ages 5 to 12 can eat for $22.99, and children under 4 can eat for $5.99, according to the website.
• Golden Corral in Myrtle Beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Chesnut Hill in Myrtle Beach is offering a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adult prices are $39 per person and children ages 4 to 11 can eat for $21.
• The Grand Strand Brewing Company in Myrtle Beach is welcoming guests throughout Thanksgiving week, including on Thanksgiving Day. The local brewery will be open from 12-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, through Tuesday, Nov. 23, and will hold a special Barrell Release for their Imperial Stout on Monday. Grand Strand Brewing will be open from 12-9 p.m. Wednesday and from 3-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, offering snack, pints and football. On Friday, the brewery will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Grand Strand Brewing will close out the week with a special college football Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. as the final weekend in November is typically when college football rivalries, like Clemson and South Carolina, are reborn. Grand Strand Brewing will host live music from Shaun Moore from 5-9 p.m.
• Gulfstream Café in Garden City will serve a traditional Thanksgiving menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For $24.95, folks can dine on either oven roasted turkey breast or sugar-cured ham, along with sides like sweet potato casserole, green beans and carrots, mashed potatoes, southern herb stuffing, homemade giblet gravy, cranberry relish and either cornbread or a roll. Guests' feast can be finished with a slice of pecan or pumpkin pie. Kids ages 10 and under can take part in this feast for $10.95. The restaurant will also prepare some menu “favorites” for those who want to fill up on something other than turkey. Appetizers from peel-and-eat shrimp to homemade hushpuppies will be available, along with main entrees like crab cakes, a 14 oz. USDA choice New York strip and the daily local catch. Folks are encouraged to make a reservation online or call 843-651-8808. Gulfstream Café is also accepting preorders for their Thanksgiving meals. If you choose to go with Thanksgiving on-the-go, visit https://www.opentable.com/restaurant/takeout/108985.
• Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach on Mr. Joe White Avenue will be serving free Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Meals are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The traditional Thanksgiving meal will include turkey with gravy, lamb, sautéed spinach, candied yams, corn, green bean casserole, stuffing and cranberry sauce.
• New Directions of Myrtle Beach will also be serving members of the community a warm meal on Thanksgiving. Starting at 6:30 p.m., community members who are not clients at New Directions can receive a Thanksgiving meal with turkey, ham and all the fixings. New Directions clients will be served their Thanksgiving dinner at 7 p.m. New Directions is located at 1005 Osceola St. between Sandygate Village and Dick’s Pawn Superstore East.
