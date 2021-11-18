If you aren’t in the mood to cook a great big meal this year, thankfully some restaurants around Horry County will be open Thanksgiving Day for folks to dine in or pick up meals.

Here is a list of places that will be open on Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving:

• Landry’s Seafood House at Broadway at the Beach will be open and offering a 3-course “traditional turkey dinner” for $32 per person, which includes a house salad, turkey with gravy, cranberry stuffing, green beans and mashed potatoes, and dessert. The kids’ plates are $14. Landry’s is also offering a pickup dinner for $135 that serves four to six people. The meal includes a 4-pound sliced roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish, vegetables, bread, salad and pumpkin pie. Orders must be placed by Nov. 21.

• Joe’s Crab Shack, also located at Broadway at the Beach, will be open, offering adult meals for $19.99 and kids’ meals for $9.99. Meals include roasted turkey with turkey stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie. Visit Joe’s Crab Shack website to make reservations.

• The Brentwood Restaurant in Little River is accepting reservations from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to the restaurant’s website. Adult meals are $34.95 and $12.95 for children ages 4 to 12. Children 3 and under may eat for free. The family style menu includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, maple-glazed sweet potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce and dessert.

• Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at Broadway at the Beach will be opened from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and will feature a special Thanksgiving menu. Treat your family to a simply Southern Thanksgiving meal, featuring a classic roast turkey and dressing, baked ham with raisin sauce and oven roasted pork loin as the main fixtures, according to the restaurant's website. Sides include southern-style green beans, creamed potatoes, squash casserole, fried candied yams and cranberry orange relish. And it wouldn’t be a Thanksgiving dinner without treating yourself with some dessert. Paula Deen’s will be whipping up desserts, too, including pumpkin ooey gooey butter cake and classic dessert options like pecan pie and apple cobbler. The cost is $28.99 per adult and $11.99 per child between the ages of 5 and 10.