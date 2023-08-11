Want to serve your town or city, and help make the decisions that will guide the future? Now may be your chance.
The candidate filing period for Aynor, Atlantic Beach and Briarcliffe Acres opened on Thursday, Aug. 10, and closes Thursday, Aug. 24, according to scvotes.gov.
Candidates for city offices in Loris and Myrtle Beach can file from Aug. 24 to Sept. 8, while the window to file for candidates from Conway, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach is Aug. 25 through Sept. 8, according to the website.
Several mayoral positions, and council seats, will be up for grabs in each of the county’s cities and towns, according to scvotes.gov. Council members serve four-year, staggered terms.
In Myrtle Beach, a trio of council seats — those held by Mike Chestnut, John Krajc and Phillip N. Render — are up for re-election, said Mark Kruea, the city’s chief public information officer.
That is the same for North Myrtle Beach, where an at-large seat held by Hank Thomas and seats occupied by J.O. Baldwin of Crescent Beach and Fred Coyne of Cherry Grove will be on the ballot, said Ryan Fabbri, assistant to the city manager
In Loris, Mayor Todd Harrelson and council members Jan Vescovi, Joan Gause and Lewis Hardee face reelection this year, city officials said.
In Surfside Beach, Town Clerk Sheri Medina said three seats on the city council are up for re-election this year. Those seats are held by Cindy Keating, Michael Drake and Paul Holder. Mayor Bob Hellyer also faces reelection.
In Conway, Mayor Barbara Jo Blain-Bellamy’s seat will be on the ballot, along with council seats currently filled by Autry Benton, Justin Jordan and Larry White.
Municipal officials in Atlantic Beach, Aynor and Briarcliffe Acres didn’t respond to a request for information about open seats.
The 2023 election is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 7, with runoffs for cities set for Nov. 21, if necessary. County, state and federal elections will be held next year.
Residents of South Carolina have until 30 days before an election to register to vote.
Residents can register to vote online at scvotes.gov. You may also register at any county library, chamber of commerce office and the county election office. Registration is also available at state Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Social Services and Mental Health offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.