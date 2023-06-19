Atlantic Beach’s Gullah Geechee Festival is coming up this weekend, bringing live music, a play, vendors and a beachfront service.
The festival is set to start Friday and last through Sunday.
It begins Friday evening with a sponsorship social from 5-8 p.m. at the Atlantic Beach Community Center, at 1010 32nd Ave S.
James Stephen III, a comedian affiliated with the Asher Theatre, will be hosting and performing during the event with other guests including Ron Daise, a cultural preservationist and storyteller, along with Cecil Williams, a renowned photographer and founder of the South Carolina Civil Rights Museum in Orangeburg. The event has limited space. Anyone interested is encouraged to register for tickets online.
After, a Young Professionals Mixer is scheduled at Ms. Brenda’s Tiki Bar on 404 30th Ave S. from 8-10 p.m., hosted by Tendaji Bailey, who is part of the Gullah Geechee Futures Project. For more information about the mixer, email tendaji.ggfuturesproject@gmail.com.
On Saturday, a 10 a.m. parade kicks off the day, anyone attending is encouraged to wear 1930s-70s clothing, but dressing up is not mandatory.
An official welcoming ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on the main stage at the end of 30th Avenue across from the beach.
Sunn M’Cheaux, a Charleston native and first instructor of Gullah language at Harvard University, will open the main stage program and will be followed by Ron Daise at 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
After Daise, the Asher Theatre will be performing Motown Review directed by James Stephen III. The play will start at 12:20 p.m. and will last an hour and a half.
From 2-4 p.m., attendees are encouraged to visit the vendors and several arts and crafts stations around the fest, which will be available all day for goers to enjoy. These include a photo booth, dollmaking, jewelry making, tribal face painting and a longer workshop on hip hop and African fashion. Vendors had to register by June 19.
At 4 p.m., activities start back at the main stage starting with “Change is Gonna Come,” a children’s literary presentation with Daise coming at 4:30 p.m. with Gullah Ting’s fa Think Bout.
Next, Damon Fordham, a South Carolina author and storyteller, will conclude the main stage presentations.
From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. there will be a dance party on Punk’s Patio with a live DJ.
On Sunday, the festival will conclude with a beachfront morning service from 9-10 a.m. with the Libation ceremony featuring Queen Quet, Marquetta Goodwin of the Gullah Geechee Nation with guest young poet Lena Johnsonn and Marilyn Hemingway, a member of the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce.
Radio Baha’i 90.9 will be broadcasting from the festival throughout the day and health information and screenings will be available thanks to Little River Medical Center.
For more information about vendors, sponsorship and community participation, visit atlanticbeachscgullahgeechee.org to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.