What kind of future does the public want to see for the Grand Strand in the next 10 years?
That was the question at the community town hall held by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce last Friday. The meeting invited anyone who held an interest in the future of Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand, from local business owners to long-time residents and even the newly migrated to share their opinions and thoughts about growth over the next decade.
Leading the gathering of feedback were representatives from the firm MMGY NextFactor, a marketing company that focuses on travel and tourism with over 300 hundred clients worldwide.
Shelly Green, an executive consultant, said the idea is to create what is called a Destination Stewardship Plan.
“It’s a 10-year stewardship plan for the area and we’re looking for input,” Green said. “We want to drive conversation from everyone and we hope to have everything done by late fall.”
In addition to the town hall meeting, one-on-one meetings and focus groups are also being held with business owners and leaders in the community to gather more feedback.
Fausto Donastorg, owner of Bachata Caribbean Bar & Grill and native of Puerto Rico, said he wanted to see more diversity and representation in the area.
"For us, we feel very proud to be a part of the community and we want to share our culture and share who we are as latinos,” Donastorg said. “The people on the outside need to see this is a multi-cultural city.”
One of Donastorg’s ideas was eventually holding a Latin festival in the city that would have food and Latin music.
“We want to demonstrate our art and culture and music,” he said.
Raevyn Ramsey, a Clemson student and intern at MBACC, said because of her area of study, she was interested in attending and sharing her own ideas on sustainability.
“Yes, I want to do environmental consultation where I listen to local businesses and help them become more sustainable,” Ramsey said. “My whole idea was for tourist to be incentivize for coming down here and doing something to help the locals such as picking up trash bags while they’re down here and we reimburse them some of their hotel costs.”
Ramsey said the idea is based off voluntourism, which is having tourists volunteer to help improve the places they visit so they leave it better than when they came.
Other ideas included new music venues, beautification projects, discussion about homelessness and affordable housing, residents taking more care and initiative into the effort they put into the community among plenty of others.
NextFactor will return next month to begin the one on one meetings and focus groups.
For more information and to register to for a town hall, visit MyrtleBeachAreaCVB.com/news and for those who can’t attend, they can submit feedback by emailing info@visitmyrtlebeach.com.
