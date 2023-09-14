Crews are working to upgrade stormwater and sewer lines along Scarborough Alley ahead of public restrooms being installed and the road becoming one way.
The road, which runs from Laurel Street to Main Street near Conway City Hall, is currently closed as construction is underway.
The water and sewer lines need to be upgraded in order to accommodate the public restrooms, which require a higher capacity than what is currently there.
City officials hope the area will become safer for drivers and pedestrians. The road, which will be one-way from Laurel to Main Street when it reopens, will have clearer and defined areas for drivers and pedestrians entering businesses and city hall.
The upgrades will also in turn be beneficial to nearby businesses, said city spokesperson June Wood, adding the businesses have been extremely accommodating during the project.
The timeline for the road reopening is uncertain due to the unknowns of decades-old water lines, but city officials hope it will reopen within the next few weeks.
“[The project’s] just requiring us to do additional work,” Wood said. “And if we don’t tend to it now, we will have to in the future. The upgrades have to be done now.”
Once the street is driveable, it will be clear to reopen, Wood said, adding the city plans to keep it open unless construction is necessary. And when it opens, it will be a one-way street toward Main Street.
Conway City Council approved $175,000 for street upgrades to Scarborough Alley in this fiscal year’s budget.
The city estimates it will cost about $637,000 for all of the alley's upgrades. Officials said this includes demolition, stormwater and sewer upgrades, road improvements, sidewalks, pavers, crosswalks, landscaping, lighting, restrooms, an ERF, compactor, signage and engineering. The project is funded through the hospitality fund, street fund, stormwater fund, public utilities fund, Tree City USA, Santee Cooper Rural Economic Development Program (SCRED) and state PRT funding.
City officials last week approved a bid to select Sellers Construction as the contractor for the public restrooms. The bid is just under $245,000, public records show.
