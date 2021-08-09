Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey reiterated Monday that the school district will not require face masks for students and staff in the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 17.
“Will the district issue a mask mandate? The answer is no,” Maxey said. “We will certainly strongly encourage that students and employees wear masks … there are instances now where even the vaccinated are testing positive for COVID. We will comply with South Carolina law.”
Earlier in July, S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman issued a memo stating that schools may not use any funds to require students or employees to wear a face mask at any of the state's educational facilities.
HCS COVID-19 dashboard
Chief of Student Services Velna Allen said that HCS will still be using mitigation strategies, including promoting vaccines, recommending mask usage, social distancing when possible and staying home when sick.
Allen said the HCS COVID-19 dashboard was discontinued over the summer since its accuracy relies on reports from employees, students and parents. Starting Aug. 17, the dashboard will be available online once again.
“It’s very hard to monitor over the summer,” Allen said. “We intend to put the dashboard back up so everyone will know what’s going on in the school system.”
The dashboard will be updated once a day, but if numbers increase that could change to twice a day, Allen said.
Quarantines
As for quarantines, Allen said that there have been 222 athletes quarantined since the beginning of fall sports practices, and seven of those tested positive for COVID-19.
People are considered close contacts to someone exposed to the virus when they have been less than 3 feet from each other without masks for 15 minutes or more.
“The majority of exposures have been inside the school building,” Allen said, mentioning meetings of athletic teams this summer in locker rooms or auditoriums that were not properly distanced. “We probably quarantine more students than we have to, but we are following DHEC [the Department of Health and Environmental Control] and you want to be safe rather than sorry.”
Cheerleading and football have been hit the hardest, she said.
Allen said students who have been fully vaccinated for more than 14 days will not be required to quarantine if they are not showing symptoms.
Those who have had COVID-19 and have natural antibodies may possibly avoid quarantine as well if current antibody test results are produced within a certain amount of time since their infection. At the time of publication that timeframe was still unknown.
Mental health
Allen said district officials will be monitoring bullying as well, and their intention is that no child will be bullied for wearing a mask or for not wearing one. Situations where a teacher is bullying a student to wear or not wear a mask should be reported to administration, board chairman Ken Richardson said.
Mental health is of the utmost importance this year, Allen said, noting that the district had seen an increase in mental illness, depression and suicide ideation.
“We have been proactive this summer with RBHS [rehabilitative behavior health specialist] counselors and participated in several professional developments about noticing the warning signs of a student in crisis,” Allen said. “We are reviewing [the crisis protocols] with RBHS and guidance counselors and have a procedure in place. We know this [pandemic] was very stressful for them [students].”
Maxey said that while many parents are more concerned about the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, the district empathizes with them but cannot go back and change any deadlines regarding switching children to HCS K-12 Virtual school.
“There are no easy answers to this situation and there are no winners in it,” Maxey said, mentioning last year’s debacle of changing the HCS K-12 Virtual deadlines and the chaos of staffing and enrollment issues that followed.
Staffing
Currently there are 40 teacher vacancies, according to Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson.
“That means we have 40 positions left to fill. That does not mean that students will not have instructional services on the first day of school,” Anderson said. “They will. They will have long-term subs in place or in some cases teachers who have agreed to teach during their planning period until a teacher can be found.”
Special education and math are the two areas most affected by the teacher shortage, she said.
Anderson also said that there were 101 applicants for bus driver positions since HCS announced their incentive of $1,500 per semester for current and new drivers.
Those interested in that $1,500 must attend 85% of their work time, and if they are hired after the beginning of the school year, they are still eligible, but at a prorated rate.
“It’s not a sign-on bonus – it’s more of a retention bonus,” Anderson said.
Air quality systems
Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown said that in Phase 1 of the installation of the bipolar ionization units that will filter and clean the air in all the district schools, 1,300 units have been put into 15 sites so far, with 850 left.
Phase 2 will include 2,500 units and will include portables.
Plexiglass
Brown said that Herald Office Supply, the company that removed the plexiglass from the schools at the end of the school year, partnered recently with Johnson Plastics and Supply in Evansville, Indiana, to recycle the more than one million pounds of acrylic.
Maxey, however, acknowledged that the federally-funded $5 million investment in plexiglass had not worked as intended.
“What was at the beginning was something they said would work … information we received was that barriers would not stop transmission because science has discovered it [COVID-19] is more aerosol,” Maxey said. “We listened to advice [from state department], we acted on it, and we have also acted on it in the end that said barriers don’t work, so that’s why they’re not there.”
