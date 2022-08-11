Business owners in a section of Myrtle Beach will soon be paying more property taxes.
On Thursday, city council held a special meeting over the planned municipal improvement district (MID) in Myrtle Beach. Council unanimously approved the assessment roll, or list of properties, that are included in the new district as well as their estimated increase in property taxes due in October.
Thursday’s meeting comes after years of planning and development over a district that city leaders and officials believe will bring prosperity to downtown Myrtle Beach.
“We’re moving in lockstep in terms of what we want to achieve in downtown,” said Amy Barrett, president and CEO of the non-profit Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance (MBDA).
The MID stretches from 21st Avenue North to 12th Avenue South reaching from Ocean Boulevard, across Kings Highway and into the Withers Swash neighborhood.
Michelle Shumpert, the city’s chief financial officer, said the money collected in the MID stays in the MID and will go toward services such as street beautification, additional sanitation services, enhanced security, marketing, special events and research to support neighborhood economic development.
Barrett said there are roughly 3,650 properties in the MID. Properties that are exempt from the MID include full-time residential units, city-owned property and churches.
The commercial property that would be included in the MID are high-rise resorts, T-shirt shops, restaurants and residential rental units. Those properties were assessed at 6% of their market value and owners of those commercial properties will now be billed 1% of that assessed value on their property taxes.
Barrett said the MID is expected to generate over $600,000 for the coming fiscal year and over $10 million in a decade.
“We know this is not a traditional sort of transactional investment where we say you’re giving $100 to this fund and you’re going to get $500 back. It’s a little bit more abstract,” said Barrett. “What we are asking everyone to make is a strategic investment and the return will be shown over a very long period of time.”
Prior to the meeting, council heard from business and property owners who had sent in a written objections over the MID. The city received nine total written objections. Melvin Sigmon was one of those objections.
Sigmon lives and runs his business in North Carolina but has had a second home in Myrtle Beach for 20 years. His second home falls inside the newly formed MID.
Sigmon was under the impression his property was not included in the MID, as the MID does not apply to owner-occupied homes.
To his surprise, he received a letter in the mail from the city informing him his second home was on the assessment roll for the new MID.
“We just didn’t feel like we were included,” Sigmon said. “We don’t rent. We really don’t take advantage of any of the improvements that come with this new tax.”
Bill Musser, the city’s bond attorney, clarified during Thursday’s hearing that some homes, such as second homes and investment properties, that fall within the MID and are assessed at 6% will be a part of the district.
“The way the MID works is you’re not allowed to include any 4% property and the way it was expressed in the ad is that anything that is or will be taxed at 4% can’t be included in the 697 acres of the MID,” he explained to council.
Owner-occupied, full-time residential homes within the city limits have a 4% property tax on the assessed value of the homes. All others within the city limits pay 6% property tax on the assessed value of businesses and homes.
Other objections zeroed in on the lack of a specific timeline for some improvements within the MID as well as stating the MID will only seem to benefit the downtown area and not businesses on the edge of the new district.
Barrett noted the MBDA will be sharing their plans with the city and community members as well as doing quarterly investment updates to show where the funds are going.
Barrett hopes with the combination of the MID and the Arts and Innovation District, the city can navigate away from the negative stigma that is attached to Myrtle Beach and residents so everyone can enjoy going out in the city.
“Come down to Nights at Nance. Come down to Plyler Park, there’s activities every day, particularly on the weekends. Come and enjoy our downtown and see for yourself that it’s a really lovely place to be,” Barrett said.
Barrett says the MBDA plans on replicating the Nights at Nance events held earlier this spring, which featured live music and food trucks at Nance Plaza. She said there are plans to expand those types of events to other parks in downtown Myrtle Beach such as Plyler and Chapin parks, along with bringing different types of street festivals to the downtown area.
“To the residents, you’re going to see more activities for yourself and for your family to take part in,” Krajc said. “You’re going to see increased property values in areas that haven’t seen the same jump that other areas in the city have seen.”
The Myrtle Beach Downton Alliance is a committee of city officials both elected and employed, business owners, educators, community leaders and nonprofit representatives. The alliance committee was chosen by One Grand Strand. One Grand Strand is a nonprofit made primarily of downtown business owners with the objective of following the city’s downtown redevelopment efforts by luring investors.
The next Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance meeting will be held 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the HTC Aspire Hub on 9th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
