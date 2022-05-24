Conwayites who love their historic City Hall need not worry when they see that some remodeling and upgrades are being made, said City Administrator Adam Emrick.
In fact, some of the work is undoing changes that were made in the past with plans to go back to the original floor plan and display some of the original walls.
City workers have been pleasantly surprised as they’ve torn out walls and flooring that have been covering pine floors, brickwork and a window with an arch similar to the ones on the front of the City Hall. Even an inside drainpipe that has been covered for years will stay in its original spot.
The most dramatic change is coming to an upstairs area that was filled with the city court’s staff. That group has moved to the recently renovated Ike Long Building.
City staff isn’t exactly sure what it will do with the space that is about to be a large open area. The way it was while the court was using it was inefficient, Emrick said.
Plus, he said, “We’re out of space here at City Hall. We’re out of space at the court.”
There are no loadbearing walls inside of the room. All of the load is borne by the exterior walls, Emrick said.
“For the most part it can be wide open and accommodate many more people and be done in a way that really pays tribute to a history of the building,” he said.
City spokesperson June Wood said the remodeling is very similar to what was done to the Planning and Building Department’s new home on Laurel Street.
The popularity of the original brick walls there is the reason they have decided to expose them in City Hall, she said, adding that she thinks it’s one of the planning and building staff’s favorite parts of that building.
They all especially like how they were able to incorporate the brick walls there into a modern-looking design, Wood said.
City staff will present several ideas about how to use the building to Conway City Council, whose members will then select the direction for the remodeling to take.
Emrick said one possibility is letting council use it for workshop-type meetings that are being held now in a crowded conference room on the first floor. The second-floor room would accommodate more people, even allowing them to spread out.
Conway has a large newly remodeled conference room in its Planning and Building Department that could be used, but having a room closer would be much more convenient, Emrick said.
The tearing out so far has been done by city employees. They are being led by Darrell McDowell, who has the remodeling of Fifth and Main and the Planning and Building Department’s new facility on his list of successes.
Once council decides the direction to take for the old court facilities, the city will contract out painting, electricity, plumbing and heating and air-conditioning, according to McDowell.
“I’ve been here 41 years and I continue to do the things that I enjoy,” he said of his most recent project.
The focus will next turn to the City Council Chambers, which doubles as the city’s courtroom.
At least one window in the room is cracked, possibly caused by the building settling over the years. Other than that the windows are fine, but there are some spots of rot on their seals and casings.
The walls are also beginning to be marred by moisture that is seeping in through the outside walls, which are on line for some “gentle-sealing work.”
“You can see the walls are starting to peel, which is not good, and we’ve repainted and resealed these in the last five years,” Emrick said.
He also frets about the room’s sound system and how it will accommodate cameras used for recording meetings.
Emrick said people who watch the meetings on their computers complain about not being able to hear city council members when they speak as well as citizens who speak to council. He said the only person they say they can hear consistently is Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy.
One problem they’ve already found is deteriorating sound wires that run under the floor where they have been for about ten years. They’re still trying to figure out how to fix this.
Although he says the chandeliers will definitely stay, Emrick said he hopes to find some type of “candle lighting” that can brighten the room.
He said the large room’s floors have been waxed, but they are becoming stained and worn and in need of a light sanding, some new staining and resealing.
All of this might require council and the court to move out of the building temporarily.
“The smell of old stale moldiness that comes back on our clothes everyday” is something Emrick hopes to eliminate.
He said when employees send envelopes to other departments, due to the smell, they know immediately that they have come from City Hall.
The downstairs is also up for some sprucing up, but Emrick said that will not be anything major.
While Emrick is talking about the changes at City Hall, he repeatedly comes back to the space problem.
They expect to hire an additional grants coordinator in June or July, but they don’t have a place to put the new person.
“We need it already. We’re out of space,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.