Conwayites who love their historic City Hall need not worry when they see that some remodeling and upgrades are being made, said City Administrator Adam Emrick.

In fact, some of the work is undoing changes that were made in the past with plans to go back to the original floor plan and display some of the original walls.

City workers have been pleasantly surprised as they’ve torn out walls and flooring that have been covering pine floors, brickwork and a window with an arch similar to the ones on the front of the City Hall. Even an inside drainpipe that has been covered for years will stay in its original spot.

The most dramatic change is coming to an upstairs area that was filled with the city court’s staff. That group has moved to the recently renovated Ike Long Building.

City staff isn’t exactly sure what it will do with the space that is about to be a large open area. The way it was while the court was using it was inefficient, Emrick said.

Plus, he said, “We’re out of space here at City Hall. We’re out of space at the court.”

There are no loadbearing walls inside of the room. All of the load is borne by the exterior walls, Emrick said.

“For the most part it can be wide open and accommodate many more people and be done in a way that really pays tribute to a history of the building,” he said.

City spokesperson June Wood said the remodeling is very similar to what was done to the Planning and Building Department’s new home on Laurel Street.

The popularity of the original brick walls there is the reason they have decided to expose them in City Hall, she said, adding that she thinks it’s one of the planning and building staff’s favorite parts of that building.

They all especially like how they were able to incorporate the brick walls there into a modern-looking design, Wood said.

City staff will present several ideas about how to use the building to Conway City Council, whose members will then select the direction for the remodeling to take.