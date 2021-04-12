Melanie Wellons will be the new District 8 member on the Horry County Board of Education.
“I’ve got some big shoes to fill, but I’m up for the challenge and I hope that I can do that," she said. "I feel as though it will be a very smooth transition for all of us.”
Wellons will fill the seat of the late John Poston, who died in January from COVID-19 complications.
She will serve until the next general election in November 2022. At that time, the voters will determine who can serve the remainder of the term, which runs through 2024.
Wellons, Christine Rockey and Amanda Whyland all applied for the open seat, and the Board of Education asked the three women the same series of questions.
The questions ranged from how they would move forward in handling the pandemic to what the candidates thought were the most pressing issues facing the board to whether they would support a millage increase versus the renewal of the penny sales tax.
Wellons, a Conway native who works as a swimming pool contractor for Arnold’s Pool Services in Myrtle Beach, previously credited Poston’s passion for education as a reason she would like to serve on the board.
“I had the great pleasure of working closely with Mr. John Poston and consider it a privilege to have done so,” Wellons said in her application. “It is his passion and integrity for the job that has led me to apply and put forth my knowledge and love for Horry County Schools.”
Wellons is a graduate of Conway High School and served on the advisory board for the Carolina Forest area schools for the last five years.
While her children have graduated, Wellons said she continues to serve on the Carolina Forest High School Improvement Council.
“My commitment to serving has allowed me the opportunity to have a hands-on experience within the school as well as the district office, all the while interacting with staff, fellow parents, as well as district office employees,” Wellons said.
Her children were involved in high school athletics as well, and she said she was a proud supporter of those teams.
“The teachers, staff, and most importantly, the children are of the utmost importance and I will do everything in my power to make sure they’re all getting exactly what they deserve,” Wellons said.
Wellons told the board during her interview she would support the renewal of the penny sales tax when the time comes.
“Everyone contributes whether you are a property owner, renter, transient … or tourist,” Wellons said.
She said she believes board members need to be honest, open-minded and trustworthy. They also need to be able to listen and communicate with other board members as well as students, parents and others, she said.
“I was raised to be open minded and I am pretty sure I possess all of these qualities. Slow to speak and slow to anger but quick to listen,” Wellons told the board.
Wellons will be officially sworn in during the April 19 Board of Education meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.