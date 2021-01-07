Dozier-Kim
Kiana Kim, daughter of Wendell Kim of Hawaii and Zayda Cobarrubias of Summerville, and Sims Dozier, son of Guy and Jennifer Dozier of Conway, were married Jan. 2 in St. Luke’s Chapel in Charleston.
Don Bommarito was the officiant.
Jessica Carnes was maid of honor, and Madeleine Lowman was matron of honor.
Bridesmaids were Kendall Johns, Anna Nelson, Alexandra Beckman, Brittany Taylor, Rebecca Hoover, Alyssa Godwin, Taylor Moore, Alison Massari, Emily Tran and Victoria Blunt.
The bridegroom’s brother, Russell Dozier of Conway, was best man.
Groomsmen were Demitri Rickman, Pierre Joyner, Cooper Lott, John Kouten, Elias Ashby, Joe Klam and Sammy Ojjeh.
Kiana is a graduate of the College of Charleston and is employed with The Gaillard Auditorium, where the reception was held.
Sims is a graduate of Conway High School and The Citadel, and is employed with BB&T and Bulldog Tours.
