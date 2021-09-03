Forecasters are predicting the perfect Labor Day weekend with no rain, little humidity and unseasonably low temperatures over the next few nights in Myrtle Beach.
“It looks like a beautiful weekend for the Grand Strand,” said Reid Hawkins, science officer at the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The NWS forecasts high temperatures in the low 80s for the weekend, the warmest being 83 degrees Sunday before jumping to 87 on Monday. The low for Labor Day evening is expected to be 74.
The low temperatures, however, will be in the upper 60s Friday and Sunday night.
The evening low temperatures, as well as the lack of humidity, are courtesy of Hurricane Ida, which ripped its way through Louisiana all the way to New Jersey this past week.
“We had dryer air moving in behind Ida,” Hawkins said. “That front came through and it brought a bunch of dry air into our area.”
Hawkins said that the humidity will return as early as Tuesday next week.
“We will start seeing dew points and humidity rising to more normal values,” Hawkins said.
The only potential downside to the holiday weekend is that the longshore currents have been stronger recently in the area.
“Longshore currents are parallel to the coast,” Hawkins explained. “We’ve been having a strong northeast wind on the backside of Ida and they’ve made it a little bit hazardous.”
There will be some wind in the area over the weekend, with speeds reaching anywhere between 5 to 10 mph and gusts reaching as high as 16 mph, but Hawkins said it is nothing to worry about.
“It’s just the normal atmospheric wind flow,” Hawkins said.
While September has been the month when hurricanes tend to roll through the area, Hawkins said this weekend will be a nice change of pace.
“I think it’s going to be a really nice weekend,” Hawkins said. “You don’t have to be watching out for thunderstorms or hurricanes for those few days. Go out and enjoy!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.