Forecasters are warning that hot weather is ahead for the Myrtle Beach area.
Most of Horry County is under a heat advisory Monday afternoon as temperatures rise into the high 90s for inland areas, according to news partner WMBF. Coastal Horry County is expected to see temperatures in the low 90s Monday.
A "dangerous heat wave" is expected to bring the heat index to 104 and 107 and the area should expect "high humidity," WMBF reports.
An excessive heat watch is in effect Tuesday, according to WMBF, with the heat index reaching 110 in Myrtle Beach, 113 in Conway, 109 in North Myrtle Beach and 114 in Murrells Inlet.
The National Weather Service predicts a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night and into Wednesday in the Myrtle Beach area.
High temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 80s on Wednesday, according to the NWS. Here are the highs and lows for the end of the week in the Myrtle Beach area:
- Wednesday: High 88, low 76
- Thursday: High 86, low 76
- Friday: High 89, low 75
Weather officials encourage people to stay hydrated and be aware of symptoms of heat exhaustion and a heat stroke. For more information, visit https://www.weather.gov/wrn/summer-safety.
