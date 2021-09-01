Rural Horry County residents shared their concerns at a Tuesday night community meeting that focused on development in the western area of the county and its impact on roads, public safety and agriculture.
The crowd of more than 50 people included farmers and members of Horry County Council. They gathered at Cane Branch Baptist Church in the Loris area. During the meeting, neighbors expressed fears about rural development, specifically two proposed projects off U.S. 701 that could bring more than 150 homes. County council members and planning and zoning officials also shared thoughts about development and explained the process of rezoning requests in the nearly two and a half hour meeting.
Amanda Brown, a local teacher and whose husband is a farmer, questioned what the future of rural Horry County will look like as development consumes farmland.
“Rural areas of the county were not designed to accommodate high volumes of traffic that are associated with subdivisions,” Brown said. “We have more problems than just developing on 701 North. We do not want to be another Highway 90. We want to be proactive, not reactive.”
County council has approved first readings of the two rezoning requests — both between Conway and Loris off U.S. 701 North.
One request is to rezone 70 acres at 701 North and S.C. 22 to a type of zoning that would allow for mixed residential development. The applicant, G3 Engineering, is proposing 93 single-family lots.
A second rezoning request at 701 North near South Green Sea Road is proposing 80 single-family homes. That applicant, represented by attorney Robert Guyton, is requesting nearly 40 acres be rezoned for a residential project.
County councilman Al Allen said he would vote against the requests if 50 people show up in opposition to council meetings.
As growth also continues in other parts of the county, councilman Danny Hardee said that S.C. 90 is “just about full” and east of the Intracoastal Waterway is full.
“[S.C.] 905 is filling up and it’s just going to come this way,” Hardee said. “A lot of people say just stop building. You can’t do that. You can not rezone it.
“I wish we could say Horry County is going to stay rural. We’ve got some areas we’ve got to look at.”
Ken Richardson, Horry County Board of Education chairman, noted the school district has bought at least four properties this year for future schools, and HCS is buying land in rural areas. Richardson said he realizes new schools will attract nearby development.
“It’s going to come this way,” he said of the rural areas. “And when it comes this way, we are going to be building schools. And when we build schools, the developers are going to come and they are going to surround the schools.
“I hate to say it, guys, but you know the best thing you can do is what you mentioned a while ago: try to find a way to preserve some of the land and stop people like me from buying it because we’re buying land for schools and we've got to build them.”
Resident Chris Stevens moderated the meeting and stressed the importance of rural residents’ input as decisions are made about development.
“There’s a fine line in there somewhere of protecting those private property rights and managing development in our county,” he said.
Stevens also expressed concern about public safety and the need for more police officers and other resources if more people are living in western Horry.
“That corn field isn’t needing a library, a baseball field, those additional facilities people need,” he said.
