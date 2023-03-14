Crews will soon demolish the Whittemore Elementary School building that was ravaged by a fire last week, but Conway leaders hope to preserve part of the historic property, which once was the only school serving Black children in the city.

Council members voted Monday to raze the structure damaged by the fire. They also agreed they would seek to save a back building on the property. Some council members said the remaining building could potentially be converted into a community center.

“We should salvage what we can,” Conway City Councilwoman Amanda Butler said. “And if that back building was not in the best condition but better condition, I feel like we should take that into consideration.”

The property sits off U.S. 378 directly behind Whittemore Park Middle School. A fire broke out at the decades-old building around 12:45 a.m. on March 7.

There was no power in the building and the site has history of break-ins and vandalism, so many neighbors feared the blaze was set by someone.

City officials requested the assistance of the State Law Enforcement Division’s arson team, though the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Conway officials have said they requested SLED’s help because the city owns the building.

Conway Police Chief Dale Long said Monday that there is a person of interest in the case. The fire investigation has concluded but it could be two to three months before a report is ready, said Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick.

Much of the conversation during Monday morning’s special meeting focused on safety and air quality. The building contains friable asbestos, and after the fire authorities conducted air quality tests in the surrounding neighborhood, including Whittemore Park Middle School, to ensure the safety of the community. Those results came back normal, city officials said.

“I would not like that at my front door,” Conway City Councilman Larry White said. “But at the same time, we have to recognize that this is something that we need to consider what it’s going to do to the community at large. … We need to do something with this building before it causes public health issues to the community.”