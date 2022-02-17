Laurel Street’s Crooked Oak Tavern is expanding— and more.
After purchasing the two buildings that once housed the Abrams Department Store, Crooked Oak owner Chris Snyder has plans to move Crooked Oak into one part of the former department store, which is located next to his restaurant, and will also create a large meeting space on the left side of the building. His plans could bring more than 100 jobs to downtown Conway and offer a full-service kitchen with a meeting space that could accommodate more people than his current space does. He sees the project as unique and needed in Conway.
Snyder purchased the buildings in July from the previous owners, Samuel and Eileen Abrams, according to Horry County land records.
The buildings, at 316 and 318 Laurel St., had been vacant since the longtime department store closed its doors in December 2015.
The right side of the Laurel Street building will be used as a full-time restaurant.
“We outgrew our space,” Snyder said of the current Crooked Oak restaurant.
So much so that for dinner, it’s reservations-only.
Snyder’s plans don’t just include creating a bigger dining and bar area.
On the other side, he plans to create a meeting and banquet space with a full-service kitchen.
“One of the things we get phone calls for is a meeting space,” he said, adding the phone calls are almost daily. “I wanted something that would be big enough to accommodate our growth and have meetings and banquet space.”
With the expansion will come more jobs – about 125 more. Snyder said Crooked Oak currently employees about 25 people.
The expansion will also accommodate 500 people. Right now, Crooked Oak’s capacity is less than 100.
Construction is underway
Demolition has started on the building that will become the new Crooked Oak restaurant.
On Tuesday, small bulldozers pushing dirt within the building filled holes ahead of concrete being poured. Thick, wooden boards leftover from demolition sat stacked across the floors of the soon-to-be event space. And exposed brick along the walls are waiting to be cleaned up.
Snyder said he is trying to recycle as much as possible to implement in the remodel, including dozens of wood boards worth thousands of dollars and even old heating and cooling units for aesthetics. The recycled wood will be used for shelves and the bar top.
The style, service and menu of the current Crooked Oak will remain — it'll just soon be a larger-scale operation.
Snyder said the restaurant side will have exposed wood beams across the ceiling, along with exposing the original brick on the walls.
The restaurant will feature a dining area and most of the back part will be a bar. The kitchen will be housed in the left side of the building.
Unfortunately on the meeting space side, there are no longer wood beams along the ceiling due to a previous fire.
The buildings, which are zoned central business district, are located within the city’s Commercial Historic Design Review District and the city’s National Downtown Historic District. Snyder previously sought preliminary approval for special tax assessment, but the state Historic Preservation Office denied the application due to the proposed renovations, according to city documents.
As for the exterior of the building, the Community Appearance Board is requiring a few more tweaks before it signs off on any changes.
Snyder and the CAB are working out details regarding the glass across the front of the buildings. Snyder said he prefers to get rid of the glass across the front due to extreme sunlight in the afternoon. He added that the existing glass display casings will be removed.
The front of the building on the right will have exposed brick, similar to the front of the current restaurant building.
What’s next
It has always been a dream of Snyder’s to create what’s now underway.
“My true vision will be when we open this space,” he said. “It’s going to be neat.”
Snyder said he’s hoping to open the new spaces in time for the Crooked Oak’s fourth anniversary – July 18.
One more Community Appearance Board meeting will be held for his business to receive approval to remodel the front of the building, said Conway spokeswoman June Wood.
As for the current restaurant space at 328 Laurel St., Snyder has hopes of bringing an upscale Italian restaurant to that location.
