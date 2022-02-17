Laurel Street’s Crooked Oak Tavern is expanding— and more.

After purchasing the two buildings that once housed the Abrams Department Store, Crooked Oak owner Chris Snyder has plans to move Crooked Oak into one part of the former department store, which is located next to his restaurant, and will also create a large meeting space on the left side of the building. His plans could bring more than 100 jobs to downtown Conway and offer a full-service kitchen with a meeting space that could accommodate more people than his current space does. He sees the project as unique and needed in Conway.

Snyder purchased the buildings in July from the previous owners, Samuel and Eileen Abrams, according to Horry County land records.

The buildings, at 316 and 318 Laurel St., had been vacant since the longtime department store closed its doors in December 2015.

The right side of the Laurel Street building will be used as a full-time restaurant.

“We outgrew our space,” Snyder said of the current Crooked Oak restaurant.

So much so that for dinner, it’s reservations-only.

Snyder’s plans don’t just include creating a bigger dining and bar area.

On the other side, he plans to create a meeting and banquet space with a full-service kitchen.

“One of the things we get phone calls for is a meeting space,” he said, adding the phone calls are almost daily. “I wanted something that would be big enough to accommodate our growth and have meetings and banquet space.”

With the expansion will come more jobs – about 125 more. Snyder said Crooked Oak currently employees about 25 people.

The expansion will also accommodate 500 people. Right now, Crooked Oak’s capacity is less than 100.

Construction is underway

Demolition has started on the building that will become the new Crooked Oak restaurant.

On Tuesday, small bulldozers pushing dirt within the building filled holes ahead of concrete being poured. Thick, wooden boards leftover from demolition sat stacked across the floors of the soon-to-be event space. And exposed brick along the walls are waiting to be cleaned up.