Days following the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting that took the lives of 19 elementary students and two teachers, those in the Myrtle Beach area gathered Thursday evening at The Market Common to remember the lives lost in the tragedy with prayer and candles.
Led and organized by community activist and campus minister Caitlin Czeh, about one dozen attendees wore orange in support of gun violence prevention during the vigil at Valor Park. The vigil was put on by Grand Strand Action Together.
A moment of silence was held for every life lost in what is now the second deadliest school shooting in United States history.
“And so we come to you this night with overwhelming grief for these children and educators because they could be our children,” Czeh said in prayer. “The educators, our spouses, all of them our family. We fear for our children and our loved ones.”
The Texas tragedy began when an 18-year-old shooter shot his grandmother late Tuesday morning with an AR-15 style rifle, inflicting a non-fatal wound, authorities said. Soon after, the 18-year-old stole and crashed his grandmother’s vehicle near Robb Elementary School and entered the elementary school, The Associated Press reported.
After entering the school, the shooter entered a classroom and began shooting, authorities said. All of the victims killed were a part of the same classroom.
Authorities said the shooter was active inside the building for over an hour until Border Patrol tactical officers entered the building and fatally shot him.
At Thursday’s vigil, Czeh said the lit candles were a reminder of the lost souls that will continue to shine and glow.
“And those whose lives they touch in their short time here in their siblings, parents, friends, strangers, educators, and for all those students who are impacted by these educators who work tirelessly year after year with these beautiful children,” Czeh said.
Czeh previously participated in a marching protest at Valor Park in March of 2018, where she spoke about her experience as one of the students on campus during the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting that claimed the lives of 32 people.
She was covering a shift for a friend at the veterinary teaching hospital across the street from a resident’s hall when the campus went into lockdown around 8 a.m.
They learned of the shootings, but she felt safe in the locked building, she said. The shooting pre-dated modern social media so she was unable to reach family and friends to let them know she was safe as events unfolded live on television. Czeh remembered some email addresses and was able to tell them she was alive and safe. But other family and friends were left in the dark about her condition until the campus was open and she was free around 4:30 p.m.
By the time she was let out, 32 people had been killed on campus and 17 others were wounded.
Czeh was able to get to her phone to check her voicemail.
Touching her heart, Czeh said the voicemails ranged from checking in to frantic messages and finally those same people had left her “final goodbyes.”
Learning of the Texas massacre, Czeh remembers her own experience at Virginia Tech.
“Everyone is different, but everyone brings back the same question of how is this still happening?” she said. “It’s not a one-size fits all answer. It’s making common-sense gun laws.”
Those laws, she said, include extensive background checks, closing the Charleston loophole and passing legislation to protect women from violence to ensure all are safe.
Since the 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech there have been 320 shootings at schools and universities in America. In those shootings, 258 people were killed.
Czeh said just in 2022 there have been 212 mass shootings and 27 of those occurred at schools.
Czeh said she officially joined the gun violence prevention group, “Moms Demand Action,” in 2019, and has been an activist since.
Bonnie Kovarsky, an attendee at the vigil, said she used to live in Parkland, Florida, and would drive past Stoneman Douglas High School twice a day for eight years, where a 2018 mass shooting took the lives of 17 people and injured 17 others.
“This is very close to me,” Kovarsky said. “I just can’t understand why politicians can’t do what's in the best interest of children. Why is it always ‘thoughts and prayers,’ and not blaming the guns when you know it’s guns?”
The vigil concluded in a silent remembrance of the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary School this week.
“We need stronger and common sense gun laws,” Czeh said. “We have solutions. We know that there are data driven solutions that can curb this event.”
Janet Morgan contributed to this report.
