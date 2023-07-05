Coastal Carolina University’s Board of Trustees' facilities and planning committee discussed the university’s improvement plan for the next five years during a virtual meeting last week, which include a facility on Waties Island, campus renovations and land acquisitions.

The Comprehensive Permanent Improvement Plan outlines projects that span the next five years, which included an entire new facility referred to as the health and human performance facility, an underground chilled water pipe expansion and a central cooling plant, residence halls acquisition and land acquisition for various purposes.

The plan is divided into five sections, each signifying a different year with projects being assigned to a year and then a priority ranking within that year.

Projects in Year 1 are most likely to move forward as the requirements are usually fulfilled such as funding. All projects had predicted funding sources and availability with many being funded by the Penny Tax, according to documents presented during the Zoom call.

Jerry Rashid, Coastal’s director of communications, said that while the projects in Year 1 are most likely to move forward and are put up for state approval, there won’t be any groundbreaking soon as the approval process can take anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

“The projects that will break ground during the next year were approved during the last fiscal year of 2022-2023,” Rashid said. “These are an indoor practice facility, a PGA Golf Management facility at the Hackler Golf Course, a shift of University Boulevard, and a Kimbel Library renovation.”

The university’s officials also talked about plans to purchase property on Waties Island to construct the Waties Technology, Education and Research facility as well as buying more property east of Highway 501 for future campus growth.

According to slides presented in the meeting, Years 2, 3, 4 and 5 projects include a new student annex, pedestrian walkways on Highway 544, renovations for Wheelwright Auditorium and the humanities building, a new center for performing arts, a student health and wellness center, a football operation building, the Waties Technology, Education and Research Station, HTC Center expansion work, a new academic building and lastly a new academic support and administrative building for faculty. These projects are still seeking approval, funding and some other project completions before they can move forward.