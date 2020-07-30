According to the National Weather Service out of Wilmington, N.C., Tropical Storm Isaias (pronounced "ees-ah-EE-ahs") could make a visit to North and South Carolina, but as of their morning briefing Thursday, the NWS said it is still too soon to tell specific areas of impact.
Currently the storm is dropping rain on the Dominican Republic, and NWS officials are quick to say that due to land interactions, the structure of Isaias could change significantly over the next few days and many areas of their briefing indicate that "greater than normal uncertainty remains".
An eastward shift in the track suggests that coastal S.C. could start to see some impacts by late this weekend and early next week.
Wind impacts are possible, especially in coastal areas, and some flooding may be possible as well, according to the NWS briefing.
"Given the latest forecast track, the most likely arrival time of tropical storm force winds is Sunday night for northeast S.C. and Monday morning for southeast N.C.," the briefing said.
Hurricane force winds probabilities are currently low, but "a lot could change between now and early next week."
NWS will have another briefing today at 5:30 p.m.
