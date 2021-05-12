Expected rain into Thursday is forecast to clear up before the weekend as the Myrtle Beach Spring Rally is underway.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington predicts rain chances will decrease significantly over the next 48 hours and that 90% chance of rain expected Wednesday will decrease to 20 percent by Thursday night, making way for mostly sunny skies all weekend long.

Despite the rain and cooler temperatures that the area will see Wednesday and Thursday, Dave Loewenthal, weather forecaster at the NWS in Wilmington, said that a nice weekend is in store for the Grand Strand.

The nice weekend is something much needed following a drop in temperature Wednesday and Thursday due to a low-pressure system making its way through the Grand Strand from the Great Lakes area. According to the NWS, the high for Wednesday is expected to be 65 degrees. The lowest high temperature for May 12 was 65 degrees set back in 1963.

“It’s a very unusually cold airmass this time of year,” Loewenthal said.

Once that airmass moves out, temperatures will be in the 70s to start off the weekend and become slightly warmer on Sunday, Loewenthal said, adding that the wind “shouldn’t be too much of a problem,” with wind speeds reaching no more than 10 miles per hour.

Bill Barber, organizer for popular bike stop Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, said Wednesday that "mother nature dictates how we roll."

"We expect it to slow us down a little bit," Barber said.

Despite the slow down, Barber said the potential threat of rain Wednesday will give the folks at SBB a chance to catch their breath.

"We've been pretty well slammed," Barber said. "Maybe this is going to give us a day to slow down and relax for a second."

Barber said that SBB will use Wednesday as an opportunity to restock and reconfigure of some of its bars.

"You're always making adjustments during bike week," Barber said.

The NWS also released a beach hazards statement for coastal Horry County on Wednesday morning through until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Beachgoers can expect a "strong north to south longshore current" and that caution should be used when in or near the water as rip currents are possible.