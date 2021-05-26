The heat is on for the long Memorial Day weekend and forecasters are also calling for chances of thunderstorms in the Myrtle Beach area.

Bikers, residents and tourists can expect temperatures to be in the high 80s Friday to kick off the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny. While a hot start is forecast to begin the weekend, possible rain showers moving through the area will cool off the Grand Strand by Saturday night.

“Friday night and Saturday night have a decent chance for showers,” Dave Loewenthal, forecaster at the NWS in Wilmington, said.

Following some showers on Saturday, Loewenthal said the area can expect a cool down caused by the low front moving through the area.

“The front comes through Saturday and Sunday is going to be a lot cooler,” Loewenthal said.

The NWS forecasts that temperatures will be in the mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday, with lows down to 61 degrees. While there is a chance of rain for the weekend, the greatest chance of rain and thunderstorms is 50% Saturday. The NWS also predicts a 50% chance of showers and storms Sunday, with that rain chance dwindling to 30% by the end of the night.

The rain is not the only water that could dampen the fun on Memorial Day weekend. King tides are expected to bring higher-than-average tides throughout the week, with the highest tides expected through Thursday, according to tide tables from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Those heights of those king tides are expected to be 6.9 feet before dropping down to 6.7 feet on Friday and 6.3 feet on Saturday.

High tide for Wednesday is expected at 9:01 p.m. For Thursday, high tide is expected for 9:15 a.m. and 9:56 p.m.

When it comes to Memorial Day, visitors and locals can expect those same cooler temperatures. Loewenthal noted that there will be a chance of showers in the morning Monday.

Throughout the weekend, Loewental said to expect breezy conditions.

“Saturday is going to be pretty breezy out of the southwest,” Loewenthal said. “And then Sunday is going to be breezy as well but coming from the north.”

Once the front moves out of the Grand Strand, Loewenthal said that warmer temperatures will return to the area by Tuesday.