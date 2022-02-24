Wanted and facing 40 outstanding warrants for failure to appear, a former North Carolina police chief was arrested in Loris in the early hours Thursday after he was reported missing days before, authorities said.
William Anthony Spivey, 36, a former Chadbourn police chief, is in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center after Horry County Police Department officers found him submerged in a creek behind an apartment building on Watson Heritage Road in the Loris area after 12 a.m. Thursday, records state.
After locating Spivey, officers told him to exit the water with his hands up, a police report states. As he came onto a dry wooded area, he attempted to resist arrest and yelled that he would have to shoot as he reached for his waist area, police said. He was handcuffed and later booked into the detention center just after 1 a.m. Thursday, online records state.
Spivey was reported missing Monday after he didn’t return from a fishing trip on the Lumber River in Columbus County, which led to an “extensive water search by multiple local and state agencies,” HCPD said.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina Wildlife officers were contacted due to reports of an abandoned boat in the Lumber River near the Sandhills Hunting Club. Wildlife officers found a truck at a boat landing with people nearby. The bystanders told officers Spivey was last seen driving the truck and the abandoned boat.
During the search, investigators spoke with Spivey's friends and family, who described the incident as a possible suicide, CCSO said, adding handwritten letters were collected at the scene and a .22 caliber rifle with a discharged round inside was found. "Investigators quickly concluded that the evidence collected did not support a suicide scenario," a release from the CCSO states.
On Wednesday, warrants for failure to appear to superior court were issued for Spivey and he was labeled as missing and wanted, authorities said. Spivey currently has 40 outstanding warrants for failure to appear, totaling a bond of $1 million.
Last year, Spivey was “relieved of duty” during a misconduct investigation by the North Carolina Bureau of Investigations where he was charged with 70 felonies that include evidence mishandling, drug trafficking and embezzling, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing and the Columbus County Sheriff's Office said additional charges and arrests are likely.
