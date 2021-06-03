A shot and a beer?
A Myrtle Beach brewery is one of nearly 20 breweries across the state partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer a free incentive after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine: a cold beer.
Only those who haven't received a vaccine before are eligible for a free drink.
Tidal Creek Brewery at The Market Common will host a vaccine event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12, offering the Janssen vaccination, DHEC announced Thursday. The initiative, happening at breweries across the state between June 10-25, is dubbed "Shot and a Chaser." Anyone above the age of 21 who receives a vaccine at the events will also be offered a free beer. Soda is also available.
DHEC has partnered with the South Carolina Brewers Guild to encourage vaccination rates among young adults.
Some breweries will offer the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine while others will offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine, both of which will be administered by a DHEC nurse. No proof of medical insurance is required and participants will be monitored for at least 15 minutes after getting the shot, which is the standard observation period.
According to DHEC’s data, the 20-24 age group is the least vaccinated group in the state, making up less than 1% of vaccinated individuals. The vaccines at these events are not limited to individuals in this age group. The only restrictions are around the vaccines: you must be 18 or older to receive either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines.
“DHEC’s partnership with the South Carolina Brewer’s Guild is the latest example of innovation and outside-the-box thinking that it’s going to take to beat this pandemic,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director, said in a release. “Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing, and attending various events. This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”
DHEC reached out to the South Carolina Brewers Guild to partner on this idea. Breweries participate by either expressing their interest through the Guild or responding to DHEC's outreach staff.
DHEC plans to launch a website Friday with the latest information on the campaign.
