Walk2Campus, a housing provider that offers a nearby place to live for college students, purchased Coastal Club Student Living off S.C. 544 in Conway this month, the company announced.
Coastal Club, a 203-unit housing community, will be rebranded as the Arch.
The company plans to make improvements to the amenities and to the safety of the complex.
Walk2Campus has had a presence in Conway near Coastal Carolina University since 2011, according to the company, which owns and manages a range of properties. Those include CampusWalk apartments, CollegePark, duplex homes on Beaver Creek Street and Destiny Lane, and Ascent apartments.
In total, Walk2Campus manages 1,367 bedrooms in Conway.
Walk2Campus Market Manager Shelli Ivey, who has worked with Walk2Campus for more than six years, will manage all four properties in the Conway area. Operations manager Ryan Elko and leasing manager Helen Holcomb will take over the operations and leasing at the Arch.
“We are excited to be expanding into the Conway market. Feedback has been really positive from current residents and we look forward to continuing to provide excellent service to our residents,” Ivey said in a release.
Walk2Campus is based out of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and provides housing around Winthrop University, as well as in Columbia. The company is focused along the East Coast, with a total of more than 4,000 beds. Properties are within a quarter mile of the campuses where they are located.
Walk2Campus sets itself apart from other housing providers because the company owns and manages its properties, according to a release.
“We are able to make decisions that best suit the current and future residents without having to run through a chain of command,” said Julie Smith, vice president of leasing and marketing.
Sustainability is another unique aspect of the housing provider.
Walk2Campus encourages walking instead of driving back and forth from campus and promotes “small daily choices” to live a sustainable lifestyle, like recycling, choosing Earth-friendly cleaning products and monitoring energy usage. Properties feature low flow fixtures, LED light bulbs and energy-efficient HVAC systems, a release states.
“We are in a great position to teach our residents the importance of living sustainably. Many residents have only lived in their parents’ home and in a dorm, so we want to teach good practices they can use even after living with us,” said Walk2Campus President Brian Ullrich.
The housing provider does not solely rent to students. Anyone is welcome to lease, according to Walk2Campus.
