Rick Shelley just doesn’t seem to be able to make retirement stick.
He’s done it twice now; once from the S.C. Department of Social Services and once from Goodwill.
He’s back at work now as the interim director of the Waccamaw Youth Center where the board, staff and residents have a lot to celebrate these days, but as has been the case since they started 21 years ago, they still have lots of needs.
Shelley hit the ground running in his new post and has already seen the private, nonprofit group complete its years-long process of being accredited by the Council on Accreditation, a national group headquartered in New York, that will open the door now for several types of federal grants that can be awarded to child welfare facilities like the Waccamaw Center that houses up to 20 “abused, abandoned and grossly neglected youth, ages 12-21.”
Shelley says every effort is made to place the young men in private homes before they are assigned to the WYC.
“We try to make it as much like home as we can,” he said, which they try to do with the help of 13 staffers, who work three shifts.
The interim director said during his many years on the WYC board he’s seen hurt, anger, grief and often guilt.
“We’ve got stories behind each of our kids,” he said.
Shelley says the federal grants that they are now eligible for can be used for new services or to enhance some of the services already offered.
The group was so excited about its accreditation that they held a party to celebrate and show off their plaque that will hang inside the center.
A letter from Jody Levison-Johnson, president and CEO of the council, congratulated the Conway group on its efforts.
“On behalf of the Council on Accreditation (COA), I am delighted to inform you that Waccamaw Youth Center, Inc. has been accredited. Accreditation is a tremendous achievement that demonstrates that your organization has been recognized as a provider that has successfully implemented high performance standards and, as such, is delivering the highest quality services to all of its stakeholders.”
At the same time, the group is nearing completion of a six-year project to expand the number of young men who can be allowed to stay at the home, but live independently.
The new building, that Shelley hopes will be ready by the end of the year, has four bedrooms and two bathrooms to accommodate eight older boys, those between 18 and 21, who still need a place to live and additional skills to function on their own.
One of the things about the building that has Shelley perhaps the most excited is a commercial-grade kitchen.
He’d like to see this kitchen used to move the young men, many of whom work in the hospitality industry, into jobs above the level of dishwasher. Training now can prepare them to be cooks.
They also hope to begin teaching the young men skills outside of the hospitality industry, things like carpentry, plumbing and driving 18-wheelers, which requires a commercial driver’s license.
Young men age out of the traditional home at 18. In the past a few have been allowed to move on to independent living, but that number is limited to two at this time. Young men from 18 to 21-years-old will live in the new building, if they choose. They will be allowed to come and go as they please and won’t have 24-hour supervision, although they will have to live by some rules including no alcohol, no drugs, no smoking.
They will also pay rent to stay there, but they’ll get their money back when they leave so they’ll have a little to begin life on their own.
How it works
When young men are turned over to DSS, the agency tries first to put them into homes, but when they aren’t able to place them there they are sent to the center.
The move to secure this type of facility began 28 years ago and the first residents moved in 21 years ago.
Shelley says, of course, they have success stories and it isn’t unusual for the young men to return just to stay in touch. Very recently one joined the U.S. Marines. After basic training, he contacted some of the staff inviting them to come to his graduation, which they did.
Another worked for a while as an Horry County fireman before getting a job as a fireman out of state.
“People can rehabilitate…and they can be important information providers of what teenagers need…” Shelley said.
Still others come back with words of appreciation, he said.
“It has been a grassroots effort and it’s still very much a grassroots effort,” he said.
Catching up
Shelley says some of the activities and progress at the WYC have been limited by the COVID pandemic, but after having eight of the 11 boys and some of the staff come down with the virus they are all well and moving on. The boys all attend Conway High School that was closed periodically due to the number of students contracting the virus.
Returning to full speed has brought up some needs that the shelter has.
n Independent living building: This building has been under construction for six years, and during that time the cost of building supplies has increased and the group was told recently that the commercial kitchen would function better if it was rearranged.
The new facility will create a need for more staff.
Before they can move in, they will need the approval of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the S.C. Department of Social Services and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
n Role models: Shelley says one common denominator among the young men who live at the center is they lack good role models. He’d like to have some men volunteer to mentor the young men, or possibly listen to and talk with them or just throw a ball with them. His description of the perfect mentor includes energy and youthfulness.
n Basic necessities: They need donations of toilet paper, paper towels, food, money and vehicles. When they needed a place to store some of these items, the Grand Strand Optimist Club stepped up and helped them get a shed.
n People to teach the young men life skills: They have already had a nurse practitioner speak with them about pills and health problems; a Realtor is headed there next month to talk about buying, renting or leasing housing so they’ll be prepared to secure housing when they leave the youth center. A local banker has also provided a session on budgeting.
n Vehicles: Shelley says a deer jumped into the agency’s van destroying the signal lights and one headlight. Repairing the vehicle, that has 233,000 miles on it, will cost between $1,800 and $2,000. They have already spent $1,000 to keep the agency’s bus running. It has 100,000 miles on it. It is almost inoperable and struggling, according to the interim director.
n Construction work: A kitchen in one of the older buildings needs work on its flooring and the foundation needs repair from the ground up, Shelley says. He estimates the cost of that at $10,000-$12,000. Swings for the Kids! golf tournament has promised $4,000 toward that goal.
Also, Tilly Swamp Baptist Church donated $900 toward the flooring and some members have volunteered to help when needed. North Conway Baptist Church has been providing some of the labor for the repair projects.
Shelley says they also get donations from churches, civic groups and even the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has donated money that it collects from fees and penalties. They also get money for the residents’ schooling, but that doesn’t cover all of their needs.
n In addition to all of these, Shelley has a list that covers three pages of repairs that need to be made.
“This type situation – they’re always here,” Shelley said.
