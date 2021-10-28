By KATHY ROPP

Rick Shelley just doesn’t seem to be able to make retirement stick.

He’s done it twice now; once from the S.C. Department of Social Services and once from Goodwill.

He’s back at work now as the interim director of the Waccamaw Youth Center where the board, staff and residents have a lot to celebrate these days, but as has been the case since they started 21 years ago, they still have lots of needs.

Shelley hit the ground running in his new post and has already seen the private, nonprofit group complete its years-long process of being accredited by the Council on Accreditation, a national group headquartered in New York, that will open the door now for several types of federal grants that can be awarded to child welfare facilities like the Waccamaw Center that houses up to 20 “abused, abandoned and grossly neglected youth, ages 12-21.”

Shelley says every effort is made to place the young men in private homes before they are assigned to the WYC.

“We try to make it as much like home as we can,” he said, which they try to do with the help of 13 staffers, who work three shifts.

The interim director said during his many years on the WYC board he’s seen hurt, anger, grief and often guilt.

“We’ve got stories behind each of our kids,” he said.

Shelley says the federal grants that they are now eligible for can be used for new services or to enhance some of the services already offered.

The group was so excited about its accreditation that they held a party to celebrate and show off their plaque that will hang inside the center.

A letter from Jody Levison-Johnson, president and CEO of the council, congratulated the Conway group on its efforts.

“On behalf of the Council on Accreditation (COA), I am delighted to inform you that Waccamaw Youth Center, Inc. has been accredited. Accreditation is a tremendous achievement that demonstrates that your organization has been recognized as a provider that has successfully implemented high performance standards and, as such, is delivering the highest quality services to all of its stakeholders.”