Everything anyone has ever wanted to know about the outdoors and life along the Waccamaw River is coming to Conway in March.
Events will include everything from how to catch it, how to cook it, how to paint it, how to train it, how to recognize it in the wilds, how to fix it and more.
Although the Waccamaw Sportsmen’s Expo is being promoted as March 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., it actually begins March 25 and continues early on the morning of March 26.
The event is a partnership of Conway Downtown Alive and Waccamaw Outfitters and will happen around the area of the marina, the old tennis courts and the Town Green (the old Conway Police Department), but organizers hope it will include the whole city, pointing out that Conway’s restaurants and stores will be open.
Hillary Howard, executive director of Conway Downtown Alive, said this idea was born way back when Matt Varnadore, the concessionaire at the Conway Marina, suggested it to her several years ago. Although she liked the idea, it just hasn’t been the right time -- until now.
“I came up with this idea about three years ago, honestly, and just through the COVID and all that mess, I’ve just never been able to get it off the ground,” Varnadore said.
He and Howard agreed that this year was different.
This year they agreed, “Let’s give this a shot.”
“We’re looking for the outdoor enthusiasts to come, explore what is available in our area. We’re going to have people from all over the county really that offer various outdoor opportunities,” he said.
He mentions hunting tips, fishing guides, salesmen for hunting property, boat mechanics and trained dogs to name a few.
“My family and I, we’ve always gone to different expos, boat shows and hunting seminars and stuff like that. I just felt that Conway was the perfect place to have one of these,” Varnadore said.
He likens the event to the Pee Dee Deer Classic in Florence or the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition in Charleston.
Conway’s day will begin with an early morning bass fishing tournament, sponsored by Ronald Stalvey with weigh-in expected at about 10 a.m. on the stage that will be located at the Marina.
They will also include all types of vendors showing and selling anything from handmade calls, to outdoor wear, decoys, hunting and fishing items, wildlife photography and artwork.
The juried show will be set up in the marina parking lot. Vendors who want to join the show can go to conwayalive.com. They need to sign up by Feb. 1, according to Howard.
But that isn’t all. At the site of the former tennis court that Howard now calls the Railway Lawn, there will be archery demonstrations, cast netting, dog trials plus snakes, alligators and other reptiles, thanks to the Edisto Island Serpentarium.
The event that has Howard most excited is the DockDogs set to begin at noon on the Friday before Saturday’s full day of fun and education.
This is a national competition that will set up a 27,000-gallon swimming pool, with the needed structures, for the dogs to compete in extreme vertical events like high jumping for dogs, and timed events to see how long it takes a dog to retrieve its prey.
“It’s awesome to watch,” she said, adding that people travel all over the state and the Eastern Seaboard to compete in it.
The dogs will be competing for national rankings at the Town Green.
The day will be made even livelier with music all day including Badlander, Mark Stanley and Fran Humphries, to name a few.
The event is free with Anderson Brothers Bank as its sponsor.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.