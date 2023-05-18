My Horry News’ managing editor Hannah Strong Oskin is moving up the newsroom ranks.
Later this month, Oskin will start a new chapter in her journalism career as the executive editor of Waccamaw Publishers' My Horry News.
Born in Conway, the 28-year-old was raised in Pawleys Island and calls Horry County home.
With nearly seven years of experience in journalism, the Winthrop University graduate and award-winning reporter says she is serious about bringing high quality news to her community.
“Continuing to serve the people of the Independent Republic, now as executive editor, is an honor and responsibility that I do not take lightly,” she said. “This area is home, and I look forward to continuing to tell great stories about the communities throughout our beautiful county."
Oskin will continue to cover the city of Conway and western Horry County.
She is entering her new role with experience as a South Carolina education reporter, breaking news reporter, and growth and development reporter. She has been with Waccamaw Publishers since 2021.
Outside of the newsroom, she is nine-month-old Adelane’s mom, wife to Seth Oskin who is an assistant solicitor with the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, and she is a graduate student at Coastal Carolina University. There, she studies communication and leadership.
When she’s not out in the community reporting, or in the office editing stories or designing the company's print products, Oskin can generally be found cooking, spending time with her family or strolling on the beach.
She says she’s learned a lot from current executive editor, Charles Perry.
“I can't thank Charles Perry enough for the years of work he has put into our great papers and for his mentorship during our time working together,” she said. “I certainly have big shoes to fill. We wish him well in his next adventure."
Perry has accepted a position as local editor for The Post & Courier’s Myrtle Beach and Georgetown newsroom.
“Hannah continues to show she’s a rising star," Perry said. "Her dedication to journalism and the community is obvious. I’m fortunate that I had the opportunity to work with her and the other talented folks at MyHorryNews.com. They will continue to tell great stories, and Horry County readers will benefit from their hard work. Steve Robertson would have been proud of this team.”
Since founder Robertson’s passing late last year, his son, Stephen Robertson has been filling big shoes, too, as publisher of Waccamaw Publishers.
“First, I want to send all of our best wishes to our outgoing executive editor, Charles Perry, as he moves on to new projects," Stephen Robertson said. "Charles has been with our company for over 12 years and has played an instrumental part in its successes. From here, we’re all so excited to support Hannah as she takes on this role—from her dedication to community journalism and her deep love of Horry County, MyHorryNews.com and all of our local newspapers are in good hands. I look forward to what the future holds.”
Perry’s last day is May 29, then Oskin will officially start the new role.
She can be reached by email at hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com or by phone at 843-488-7242.
Waccamaw Publishers publishes weekly newspapers The Horry Independent, Myrtle Beach Herald, Carolina Forest Chronicle and Loris Scene in addition to its monthly, the North Strand News. Those papers are among a range of special sections the company produces throughout the year.
The company was founded in 1980 by the late Steve Robertson.
