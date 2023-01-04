Steve Robertson relished telling the story of his company.
It began in 1980 with a local journalist abandoning the comfort of the community’s established newspapers to launch an outlet exclusively focused on Conway. Many folks in the industry doubted Robertson. He even cautioned new hires that his goal for the fledgling paper was simply to survive for three months.
“He said, ‘Well, I better warn you about this now,’” recalled Kathy Ropp, who left the Field and Herald newspaper to join Robertson’s Horry Independent in 1980. “He said, ‘We decided that we’re only going to try this for three months because we think after three months we’ll have some idea about whether this is going to go or not.’ … I walked out the door and I stood there a minute and I actually went, ‘OK, you better start checking on what the job market is around here because in three months you’re going to be out of work, girl.’ … I didn’t think we had a dog’s chance.”
Yet Robertson’s paper passed the three-month mark, then a year, then decade after decade. The Independent outlasted some of its competitors, and its parent company, Waccamaw Publishers, will turn 43 in March. But the media outlet’s strongest advocate won’t be there to celebrate the milestone.
Robertson, the soft-spoken journalist and entrepreneur who shepherded Waccamaw Publishers for more than four decades, died Saturday at his Conway home after suffering a heart attack. He was 70 years old.
An industry leader
News of Robertson’s death spread quickly across the state’s journalism community, where he was a fixture for half a century.
“He was truly a community journalist,” said Bill Rogers, who served as director of the S.C. Press Association for more than three decades before retiring last year. “In these days of corporate journalism, he was a rarity — a family newspaper. … He was such a force. He really was.”
Robertson was the association’s president in 1998, but he was a leader in the industry long before and after. When other newspaper publishers across the state would call the SCPA with questions about presses, insert machines or other equipment challenges, Rogers referred them to the Independent’s owner.
“Steve Robertson was a generous fellow journalist and newspaper publisher who influenced many of us,” said longtime South Carolina newsman Jerry Bellune, who opened the weekly Lexington County Chronicle in 1992 and ran it with his family until they sold the paper in 2021. “Steve was an innovator who shared with many of us the strategies that worked for his newspapers and helped us make them work for us. His passing is a great loss to South Carolina community journalism.”
Along with mentoring fellow publishers, Robertson was also willing to pressure state lawmakers to address issues ranging from government transparency to the reporter shield law.
“He never let me down,” Rogers said. “He was my go-to guy. I could always call him and he would help and do what he could with the Horry delegation or whatever. So many publishers now didn’t even know their delegation. So many publishers didn’t even know what was going on [in Columbia] and had never met them. Steve did and Steve was always so helpful. He was a gentleman and an effective voice for the press association for many, many years.”
Jay Bender, a longtime attorney for the press association, called Robertson “a fierce defender of the First Amendment.” He recalled an Horry County murder case in which the prosecution sought to close a hearing. The judge kept the hearing open but told the journalists there that they couldn’t report on what they’d heard.
“Steve said, 'That can’t stand,'” Bender recalled. “So we immediately challenged it and got it reversed on the same day so that the reporters could describe to the public what had taken place in this hearing in a murder case. And that was just typical of his advocacy of the rights and responsibilities of a free press. The free press exists for the public, not for the newspaper. And he saw it as his mission to protect the right to gather and disseminate news and information to the public.”
Creating Conway’s paper
A child of an Air Force family, Robertson moved around during his younger years as his family bounced between different military bases. He eventually came to the Pee Dee, which is where he met his wife, Cheryl. They were married for 50 years.
Robertson’s journalism career began when he was a student at Francis Marion College. He started working as a sports writer and an assistant sports editor at the Florence Morning News. In 1972, he became the sports editor at The Sun News, and he took the reins as editor of the Field and Herald newspaper in 1975.
But Robertson always thought there was a void in Conway coverage. He saw a need for a weekly newspaper that would be an information hub for the community along the black water of the Waccamaw River. He wanted a hyperlocal publication that would feature everything from local government meetings to history columns to festival photos.
“[His mentality was] this is our paper,'” said Ropp, who was promoted to editor of the Independent in 1990. “It needs to be a Conway paper. We need to do it the way we want to do it. We don’t need it to be just [a] warmed-over Sun News.”
Working with a group of local business owners, Robertson rolled out the first edition of the paper on March 25, 1980. He and his wife would become the paper’s sole owners in 1988.
Over the years, the company added newspapers in Loris, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Robertson also launched a tourist-focused magazine called Visit! in 2009 and later a website, MyHorryNews.com, to cover what had become the state’s fastest-growing county.
“I just have to really respect anyone who has that entrepreneurial side to their psyche, to their mindset, to be able to grow an enterprise to something that provides a lot of jobs and provides a much-needed service to a community, the service being information that reporters gather and also advertising and the kind of constancy,” said John Monk, a reporter at The State newspaper in Columbia who worked with Robertson at The Sun News early in their careers. “I mean, you know where you need to go if you need some information about the Conway area, Loris, etc.”
Within the company, Robertson became known as a boss who was deeply loyal to his staff. Some of the early employees stayed at Waccamaw Publishers for over 30 years. He also developed a reputation as a publisher willing to take chances on people with limited or no journalism experience.
Former sports editor Robert Anderson fit that mold. Not long after Robertson launched the Independent, Anderson stopped by the office to give Robertson some feedback about the newspaper.
“I told him, you know, that I enjoyed the paper, but it would be a lot better if he had sports in it,” Anderson said, adding it was their first time meeting.
It was summertime and rec league playoffs were underway. Robertson suggested that Anderson cover a game — something Anderson had no experience doing.
So Anderson reported on the game, and he kept covering things throughout that summer. By the time football season arrived, Robertson had seen enough. Anderson was assigned to his first high school football game — Conway versus Myrtle Beach.
“He went with me and kind of showed me the ropes,” Anderson said. “He showed me how to write down what was happening and make pictures at the same time. So that’s how my sports career got started.
“I appreciate him giving me a chance to become a writer. He gave a lot of other people a chance, too … that says a lot about him. He always had the community’s best interest at heart. He wanted a newspaper that the community could be proud of. He will be missed for sure.”
Anderson stayed with the company for more than 35 years before retiring in 2017.
“He was the type who didn’t say a lot,” he said of Robertson. “Every once in a while, he would brag on you.”
Despite his gentle demeanor, people took notice when Robertson spoke up.
“When he talked, people listened,” Anderson said. “People respected his opinion. I think he respected other people's opinions, too. He seems kind of shy, but when you put him on the stage, he came alive. We had a lot of laughs at those [office] Christmas parties.”
Guy Dozier is the man who often brought out Robertson’s comedic side. Dozier, who worked at Waccamaw Publishers for over 35 years before retiring in 2020, met Robertson when Dozier was a student at Francis Marion. Robertson was reporting for the Florence Morning News then and Dozier decided to try his hand at sports writing.
When they started talking, Dozier realized he’d gone to school with Robertson’s wife.
“We immediately had a connection,” Dozier said. “And then he found out that I had just about as warped a sense of humor as he did.”
Over the years, Dozier and Robertson became a comedy act that was popular at Lions Club meetings and Waccamaw Publishers Christmas parties, among other Conway gatherings.
A community theater actor with a knack for impersonations, Dozier often played the wild foil to Robertson’s straight man. In one skit, Dozier dressed in boxing trunks and pretended to be Mike Tyson giving an interview to a reporter, played by Robertson. In another, the two were detectives from the TV show “Dragnet.” Sometimes Dozier’s zany antics caused Robertson to break character and burst out laughing.
“He was more than a boss,” Dozier said. “He was a dear, dear friend. And the shenanigans and the jokes and everything else that we’ve done, I think we provided a lot of laughter and hopefully some joy.”
An old-school journalist
Robertson had a traditional, neutral approach to local news. He stressed that coverage should be firm but measured, and the paper rarely endorsed candidates for political office.
“As a lifetime newspaper nerd, I’ve known who he was since I was a child,” said Horry County Councilman Tom Anderson, who represents the Conway area and whose father was friends with Robertson. “He seemed more of a newsman than a drama protagonist. … That’s one thing I always appreciated.”
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy agreed.
“I just found him to be so fair,” she said. “He spoke his truth. He walked tall. He smiled often. He was a gift to our community.”
Apart from Robertson’s work at the paper, Blain-Bellamy recalled seeing his wide grin at the Shine prom, an event held at The Rock Church (which Robertson attended) for children and adults with physical or intellectual disabilities.
For Robertson, the event was personal. His oldest granddaughter, Caroline, has Angelman syndrome, a genetic condition that causes delayed development and challenges with speech. Holding a special event to celebrate people who might not have such an opportunity otherwise was important to him.
“He would smile like Christmas Day,” Blain-Bellamy said of Robertson's time at the prom.
Robertson loved the traditions of community papers. Even as most papers ceded ribbon-cutting coverage, festival photos and grip-and-grin business announcements to social media, he insisted that his papers include those features. It also wasn’t unusual for his grandkids or the children of staffers to appear in the Independent’s pages. Sometimes the paper felt like a family scrapbook.
“There are sorrows, there are hopes broken, there are all kinds of things that are a part of a community’s existence, but I got the best of all of them through the Horry Independent,” Blain-Bellamy said, adding she continues to subscribe and receives her paper weekly.
On the editorial page, Robertson’s column typically served as the paper’s voice. He was a conservative Republican, often arguing against tax hikes and other decisions he felt would hurt businesses, though on social issues he had a Libertarian streak. However, the issues he cared about most were local ones, and his take was one that the area’s leaders didn’t ignore.
“He had just excellent insight as to what was going on,” said Bill Graham, who served as Conway’s first city administrator. Graham also spent 12 years on Conway City Council and then another 12 years on the Horry County Board of Education. “I always read his editorials. And when he had one that confirmed something that the city or the school board was doing … it helped reaffirm our thinking on what was being done or the direction we were going in. And then if he had concerns, we always took that into consideration, or I did, because it was always so well thought out.”
Graham appreciated that Robertson’s approach to journalism seemed more about fostering debate rather than producing sensational headlines.
“That’s what he was about,” he said. “His editorials and newspaper work were about working for the betterment of the community. … Conway’s a better place because of Steve Robertson.”
Although Robertson turned the publisher’s role over to his son Stephen when he ran for a State House seat in 2020, he maintained ownership of the company. After the campaign, he returned to writing columns, designing the weekly editorial page and preparing the monthly Visit! magazine, as well as other special sections.
“He was always one to offer advice if you needed it,” said Keevin Beam, who worked as the company's pressman for about two decades. “But he would give you the room and the space that you needed to move forward … and he would stand behind me 100%.”
Tom Brown worked at Waccamaw Publishers as the advertising director for over a decade before leaving the company in 2014. In many ways, Brown said his skills complemented Robertson's. The publisher was known as a hands-off leader who didn’t like to get involved in the day-to-day grind of management, while
Brown could handle those duties but lacked Robertson's innovative side.
“He was just an incredible creative thinker,” Brown said. “And we worked extremely well together as a team because I was more of a manager. … Stuff that he hated to do I liked to do and vice versa.”
Brown also emphasized Robertson’s kindness and dependability.
“He was a huge supporter of me and all the other employees,” he said. “He always seemed to have time. … He had a dream. He followed that dream — he and Cheryl followed that dream — and I was just so glad to be a part of that dream for a short period of time.”
Longtime Waccamaw Publishers employees said Robertson often was an ideas guy. He would come up with a plan for a new paper, special section, even a festival, and then trust his staff to work out the details.
Sometimes he referenced the 1998 self-help book “Who Moved My Cheese?”, which focuses on adapting to changes in work and life. He understood the news industry was changing, and although he wasn’t happy about some of those shifts, he maintained an optimism that he would figure things out, just as he had for four decades.
“He was the thinker,” Ropp said. “He was the one who came up with the ideas. He was the one who dreamed the dreams.”
A student of history
Robertson loved local history and was part of Facebook groups that discussed how life used to be on the Grand Strand.
Myrtle Beach photographer Jack Thompson worked with Robertson to publish a book about the history of Myrtle Beach about 10 years ago.
Thompson said Robertson will be remembered for his love of uncovering the history of families in Horry County and publishing it for all to see.
Each week, Robertson prepared the "It Happened in Horry" history column for the editorial page.
“Steve Robertson was a gentle giant among us sharing his time with a vision to benefit past and future generations,” Thompson said. “Steve was a man for all seasons and one who cared passionately about the people and the work he was pursuing. I was grateful for the opportunity to work with his vision for publishing the Myrtle Beach photographic history into a book of memories of Myrtle Beach and its citizens.”
Joel Carter, a member of the Horry County Historic Preservation Commission, nominated Robertson in 2022 for one of the commission's awards because of his contributions to preserving the area’s history.
“It’s part of his DNA to pass those things along,” Carter said. “He kept it alive. He was well respected among all of our board members and I feel like we’ve lost a treasure.”
Susan Platt, chairperson of the commission, said Robertson was kind and generous.
“He was a supporter in every way of preserving the history of Horry County,” she said. “He contributed regularly in many online history groups. He listened carefully and gave countless hours of his time to the
preservation of our history … He will be missed but always remembered.”
A family man
In the wake of his death, Robertson’s family gathered around the Christmas tree in his home on Long Avenue in Conway to mourn and share their memories of him. Despite his accomplishments in business and journalism, those who knew him best say this was his treasure: his wife Cheryl, son Stephen, daughter TJ and four grandchildren.
Robertson loved to travel with his family. There was an Alaskan cruise with Cheryl and group vacations to Disney World. He also owned a beach house in Cherry Grove, and it wasn’t unusual to find him fishing there. He took countless photos documenting their trips, their time.
“His reach was beyond newspapers,” said Bender, the press attorney and Robertson’s friend for decades. “I know he meant the world to his family and they to him.”
Robertson’s family will receive friends on Wednesday at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway from 5-7 p.m. His funeral will be Thursday at The Rock Church at 1 p.m. and that service will be livestreamed. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church in Marion. The service will be live streamed at www.rockc3.com.
