It was a proud day for the Waccamaw Indian People, but many of them thought the opening of an exhibit featuring the tribe at the Horry County Museum was about more than pride.
Harold "Buster" Hatcher, chief of the Waccamaw Indian People says he thinks he’s beginning to see the results of his decades of work for his people finally bearing fruit.
The exhibit, plus U.S. Rep. Tom Rice’s, R-7th District, efforts to secure federal recognition for the tribe have Hatcher optimist about the tribe’s future. Now there’s one more thing he wants to see tackled by the City of Conway. He wants Columbus Day changed to Indigenous People’s Day. He says Myrtle Beach has done it and now he’s thinking that Conway might follow that lead.
“Columbus didn’t discover America. He wasn’t a good guy either,” Hatcher said.
About 100 people or more turned out for the opening of the exhibit Tuesday with some tribe members coming from out of town and several other tribes represented. The festivities also attracted Coastal Carolina University President Dr. Michael T. Benson and Provost Daniel J. Ennis.
Finally, Hatcher, said his group is getting the recognition it deserves.
“I guess when I grew up it was more or less there were no Indians in South Carolina and there was no place for him to belong.
“We weren’t black. We weren’t white…I always felt like an outsider,” he said, adding that now the exhibit created by about 35 Coastal Carolina University students is showing that Indians were here all along.
He said his daddy told him, “Yes you’re an Indian, but you don’t need to tell anybody…Things have changed quite a bit since then, and I’m glad they did,” he said.
The new exhibit includes pictures of tribal leaders, arrowheads, at least one animal pelt, pots, porcelain pots dating back to about 1900, figurines, pipes, breast plates made from seashells, feathers, a spear thrower, tobacco, corn, a tall midden made from shells, pottery, fish, animal and bird bones and other household items.
Glenn Cook, chairman of the Waccamaw tribal counsel, member of the tribe’s building and grounds committee and Pauwau committee, was also pleased with the exhibit and what it stands for.
“I mean it’s great,” he said. It’ll entice people to try to learn more about us and want to be a part. People, in my experience, don’t know we’re here…I think it’s very important to have this here and get the word out.”
He’s also hopeful that it will help the tribe’s push for recognition.
He especially liked the recordings that go along with many of the exhibits so people can hear their interviews.
“I think it’s great. I just think it’s great,” he said of the exhibit and the efforts of CCU in putting it together.
Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy thanked the Waccamaw tribe and CCU for creating the exhibit.
He likes that it incorporates the history of America.
Katie Clary, an assistant professor of history at CCU, who worked with CCU professor Carolyn Dillian to create the exhibit, said this isn’t the first time the two ladies have worked together on an exhibit at the museum. The other covers the history of print.
She especially liked that it allowed their students to learn inside and outside of the classroom. They were actually out talking to the community and creating something, she said.
The two classes that worked on the exhibit were Museums and the Community and Cultural Resource Management. They worked quickly, she said, having just started their work in January.
Jerrie Hunter, known as the wolf mother, was another member of the tribe who came dressed in Indian regalia. In fact, she made the buckskin dress she was wearing and two garments that are part of the museum’s exhibit. She is also known for her bead work.
She said she made them for a tribe member who has since died, and it was very emotional for her to see the pieces Tuesday.
“She danced in it and when she died it was given to the museum in her honor,” she said.
“Anything that I make it comes from like within your heart and you can feel it and the creator just leads you at the time to create,” she said.
The Waccmaw Indian People have long offered a pauwau at their tribal grounds near Aynor in November, so people can enjoy the group’s culture and talent. But they didn’t have the pauwau in 2020 due to the pandemic
They say it will be back this year, and Hunter is already promoting it. She hopes that many people will come enjoy the pauwau and will also head to the museum to see the new exhibit.
“It’s worth the trip. It’s well worth the trip,” she said.
Cheryl Cail, vice chief of the Waccamaw People, said the exhibit is a dream come true for her saying she’s often wondered why there wasn’t more written about Indians and her tribe because they also helped build this area.
She said every one of them is a human being and needs to be recognized for their contributions.
She said the exhibit has changed the narrative and made it possible for others to see the contributions of all people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.