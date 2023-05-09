Waccamaw Indian People Chief Harold “Buster” Hatcher didn't think he'd done anything significant when he was told Coastal Carolina University would award him with an honorary degree.
Hatcher was told he would receive the degree for the work he had done to advocate for the tribe’s rights and recognition as a living, breathing people.
“I don't feel like I've done anything good, anybody else wouldn’t have done over my years,” Hatcher said. “To me, it's just living. I get to thinking things need to change and I start trying to make a change. It's not like I have a choice. I don't even know how to explain it. It's nothing that I'm trying to be a hero or anything. I just get kind of angry that things are the way they are.”
Since 1989, when Hatcher and his blood brothers and sisters founded the Waccamaw Indian People as a registered entity, he has led the tribe and advocated for their rights, recognition by the state and federal government, and cultural preservation.
“I didn't feel like I had to do it. I just can’t ignore it and let it continue,” Hatcher said.
After retiring from the Army in 1988 and trying to register his newly purchased business as a minority owned company, Hatcher was told there were no living Native Americans in South Carolina.
“When I filled out the paperwork, I took it to Columbia, small and minority business administration or corporation, whatever it was," Hatcher said. "And they told me we don't have Indians in South Carolina, we got to be recognized. And I thought that was kind of lopsided. Everybody could register as a minority, just based on their birth certificate, but I couldn't."
Hatcher was told that his best chance of getting registered as a minority would be to go and join the Lumbee tribe of North Carolina, a Native American tribe he shared no blood with.
Instead, Hatcher’s encounter with the state government put him and his family on the path to eventually becoming the first state recognized Native American tribe in South Carolina in 2005, making history by becoming the first of two state recognized tribes in the history of the state of South Carolina.
“And then, my brothers and sisters and cousins and aunts and uncles, we came together, we decided, you know, not everybody in the state needs to do this, you know, ought to have to do this. Because it's wrong, it's wrong to separate one minority from the other folk and put a bunch of barriers in a way where the others don't have to deal with it. And that's where it all basically started,” Hatcher said.
Now, the Waccamaw Indian People are headquartered in Conway and own 20 acres of land in the Dog Bluff community near Aynor where they regularly meet and hold traditional ceremonies like their ancestors did.
Hatcher said nobody really pushed him into becoming a trailblazing advocate for his people, but his wife is a big reason he gets things done.
“My wife now kind of pushes me a lot. Because I get tired and I don't want to do things. She'll poke me from time to time,” Hatcher said.
Hatcher walked onto the CCU commencement stage at Brooks Stadium Friday and accepted his honorary diploma from President Michael T. Benson.
"I am pleased and honored and privileged to present the honorary doctorate of humane letters to Chief Harold Hatcher," Benson said.
Even with recognition by the state of South Carolina, Hatcher and his tribe continue to fight for recognition by the federal government, which would bring the ability to register for grants and allow for the Waccamaw Indian People to receive better recognition and benefits through the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) passed in 1990.
NAGPRA allows for federally recognized allowed for Native Americans to take possession of their ancestors’ remains and other objects of cultural importance under stewardship of the state and federal government.
