Waccamaw Indian Chief Harold Hatcher said the Waccamaw tribe is seeking the means to take possession of the remains of ancestors controlled by the federal government. He said more than 20 different tribes from the country participated in the annual Cultural Arts Festival and Pauwau at the Waccamaw Indian People Tribal Grounds near Aynor. Photo by Janet Morgan/Myrtle Beach Herald janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com