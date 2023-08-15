If you want add your two cents about rural highway priorities in Horry County, you’ll get your chance this month.
The Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments is updating the Rural Long Range Transportation Plan to identify rural transportation needs in Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties through 2045.
According to a news release from the council, the process will begin with an online survey and a series of public input sessions in each county.
"The purpose of the LRTP is to establish a vision for future transportation systems in the rural planning area…,” the council of governments wrote. "The plan will be developed by coordinating with rural stakeholders and the public to identify how the region’s transportation system can provide safe and efficient modes of transportation.”
Regional goals for roadways, public transit, and bicycle and pedestrian facilities will be included in the plan, as well as a prioritized list of projects which would improve the safety and efficiency of the region’s transportation system.
The online survey launched Aug. 14 and will remain open through Sept. 13. It will help pinpoint rural transportation challenges, identify areas which need improvement and prioritize transportation goals for the region, the release noted.
Survey data will complement feedback received during public input open house “drop-in” sessions to be conducted in each county. The Horry County session will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, in multi-purpose room C/E at the Horry County Government and Justice Center at 1301 2nd Ave. in Conway.
