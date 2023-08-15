People peck over maps as the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study holds a public information meeting at the North Myrtle Beach City Hall on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The study will be used to update the region’s needs through 2045. Other meetings scheduled include Carolina Forest Recreation Center noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Surfside Beach Library 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and Murrells Inlet Community Center 2-4 p.m. on Thursday. Online material is available at https://bit.ly/GSTransportationStudy. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com