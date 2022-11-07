Horry County voters will decide the future of the Education Capital Improvements Sales Tax — the "1% sales tax" or "penny sales tax."
Should a majority support the levy, which is on the ballot Tuesday, the tax would continue for another 15 years.
“This is the reauthorization of an existing tax, and this is not a new tax,” said Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey said earlier this year. “These are monies used for the construction of buildings, maintaining buildings, retirement of debt … this is not for operations. This is building facilities necessary and upkeep for educating children in Horry County.”
Back in 2008, Horry County voters approved the tax to help fund capital improvements for public schools in Horry County as well as Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
As of this past summer, over $953.6 million had been collected through this tax, 80% of which goes to Horry County Schools. CCU receives 13.3% and HGTC receives 6.7%. These funds help pay for buildings and maintenance of those buildings to accommodate growth in the county.
The 1% sales tax allowed the district to lower the tax rate from 28 mills to 10 mills because of the revenue gained from this tax.
Frannie Heizer of the law firm Burr & Forman told the board earlier this year that the wording of the referendum question would allow the district to keep the millage at this reduced level.
“That is a tremendous result for your homeowner taxpayers,” board member David Cox said in April. “For a $300,000 house, you pay about $1,000 [per year] in property tax. It could be $4,000 to $5,000 [per year] if this doesn’t pass.”
According to HCS officials, 50% to 60% of the tax revenue comes from visitors to the county.
Thanks to this revenue stream, the district has been able to avoid additional debt for new buildings.
Without the 1% sales tax, HCS would need to fund capital projects using general obligation bonds, which would require a tax increase. HCS officials say they aren't sure yet exactly how much of an increase would be needed.
“If it passes, it’s business as usual,” board chairman Ken Richardson said. “If it doesn’t – by my calculation – our millage could go [from 10 mills] up to 58 mills … we need to reach out and make sure they [voters] understand the consequences if it didn’t pass again. It’s a win-win for the community … it’s a great thing.”
If the referendum passes, the percentages shared by the educational institutions would remain the same. The tax will sunset in March 2024 if voters choose to vote against it.
To see what HCS has done with some of the 1% sales tax revenue, visit https://www.horrycountyschools.net/penny.
