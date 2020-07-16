The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control needs help assembling kits containing sanitary supplies to help high-risk individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The kits will contain hand sanitizer, soap and a mask. Volunteers will need to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Each volunteer will be provided with a mask and will be spaced 6-feet apart from other volunteers.
This volunteer opportunity will be taking place at the Conway Health Department, located at 1931 Industrial Park Road Conway, in Training Room 518. Volunteers are invited to select from the following options. More than one volunteer shift is fine.
■ Monday, July 20 from 9 a.m.-noon
■ Monday, July 20 from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
■ Tuesday, July 21 from 9 a.m.-noon. Lunch will be provided
■ Tuesday, July 21, from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
■ Wednesday, July 22, from 9 a.m.-noon. Lunch will be provided
■ Wednesday, July 22, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
■ Thursday, July 23, from 9 a.m. – noon. Lunch will be provided
■ Thursday, July 23, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
■ Friday, July 24, from 9am -noon. Lunch will be provided
■ July 24 from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Contact Jentry Ward jentry@unitedwayhorry.org
