Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful, a program of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, is looking for volunteers for its Friday After the Fourth Beach Cleanup.
The event starts early on July 7 at the 2nd Avenue Pier and the event will focus on removing litter after the holiday.
Starting at 7:45 a.m. Friday, volunteers can check in at the registration booth located just north of the 2nd Avenue Pier near 2nd Avenue North beach access area.
Cleaning up starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m.
Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful will provide trash bags, gloves, grabbers and refreshments.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful Facebook page or its website at KeepMyrtleBeachBeautiful.com.
