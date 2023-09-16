More than 40 volunteers walked the shores of Cherry Grove Beach with plastic bags and trash pickers in hand Saturday morning.

From Little River, Sam Jones came to the beach with his wife, Jessica, and 12-year-old son Jaxon. Sam said the cleanup served as a lesson for his son to pick up after yourself and that it was a relaxing and enjoyable way to spend a Saturday morning.

“I’m at the beach. I’m barefoot. This is the life,” Sam said. “This beach has been a part of my life since childhood. I love it out here and I’d like to see it clean. You see the kids out here and they’re just making sure the next generation is going to take care of it.”

Volunteers picked up bottle caps, plastic bags and various types of other trash. But one item was by far the most common – cigarette butts. There were thousands littering the sand dunes and beach on Saturday morning.

Chris and Diana Melton live in Longs — about 10 minutes away from Cherry Grove Beach. Diana said she’s been vacationing at Cherry Grove since 1969. The two volunteered on Saturday morning because they said they consider this their home beach and feel a civic responsibility to take care of it.

“We’re here lots, so we want to keep it clean for us and everybody else,” Chris Melton said. “A lot of folks who don’t live here don’t seem to really care, so those of us that live here want to take care of it."

The Annual Beach Sweep is sponsored by Keep North Myrtle Beach Beautiful and organized by Boulineau’s Food Plus. Frank Boulineau has owned the grocery store for 75 years. Now he owns seven other North Myrtle Beach businesses as well.

The longtime business owner said he thinks it’s important to keep the beach clean as a community member.

“Let’s face it, the beach is a very important thing,” Boulineau said. “Our tourists wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have this beautiful strand and this beautiful beach, so we think you have to keep it clean and keep it good which is important.”