Violent crimes are down in Myrtle Beach, but property crimes are up, according to an annual report from Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock.
“Lock the doors,” Prock said in a presentation to the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday stating all the crime statistics in the city were down except larcenies that include theft from motor vehicles. “We’ve got to make sure we’re watching our property.”
Prock said 105 firearms were stolen from vehicles in 2019, though she pointed out she didn’t know how many of those vehicles were locked or not when the weapons were stolen.
“This is an alarming number,” she said.
The crime statistics are based on the FBI’s most serious crimes labeled as Part 1 crimes. Part 1 crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, human trafficking, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson.
The Part 1 crime report formula is based on permanent population and it gives the same weight to homicides as it does to shoplifting, Prock said, so it needs an explanation rather than a blanket statement of increases or decreases.
Still, she said, the overall report states Myrtle Beach has a population of around 30,000 and a 7% increase in Part 1 crimes for 2019 compared to 2018. All the categories in the crime report were down except larcenies.
Prock pointed out Myrtle Beach’s average daily population is around 150,000 and the increase is only in the property crimes category.
“The great news is we saw a 13% total decrease in violent crimes,” she said as Mayor Brenda Bethune pointed out the city has had double-digit decreases in violent crimes each year since 2017.
Peeling back the layers of the report, Prock said burglary is at its lowest point in six years with 311 incidents compared to 626 in 2013. Arson has matched its lowest mark of six incidents in 2019 and 2014 compared to 18 incidents of arson in 2013. Human trafficking is also down from three in 2018 to one in 2019. Additionally, rape has also decreased with 51 cases in 2019 compared to 62 cases in 2018.
In 2019 there were three homicides in the city, Prock said, and the police department has made arrests in each of the three cases. There were seven homicides in the city in 2015, four in 2016, three in 2017 and four in 2018.
Robbery cases have dropped to double digits for the fist time since 2013. There were 98 cases in 2019 compared to 129 in 2018.
If the violent crime statistics of Part 1 crimes is sliced off leaving property crimes, the report shows a 9% total increase in property crimes.
There were 1,281 cases of shoplifting that accounts for 38% of the larcenies.
In addition to giving the city council the Part 1 crime report, Prock highlighted the work the police department has been doing in 2019. The work included working 42 special events, providing school resource officers at the Myrtle Beach schools and continued use of drones to help with large events and weather concerns.
The department is divided into five divisions — administrative, investigative, patrol, special operations and support services.
Prock said the administrative division handled 300 animal cruelty and neglect complaints with four felony cases of animal cruelty, helped more than “40 individuals with bus tickets home through New Directions” and conducted 216 neighborhood watch meetings.
The investigative division worked 2,156 cases with six detectives assigned to violent crimes and eight detectives assigned to property crimes. The detectives have four supervisors in the division.
The patrol division completed more than 11,000 incident reports and 810 domestic violence calls for service.
The special operations division investigated 2,684 collisions, and implemented weekly training with swimming, water rescue and specialty equipment use.
The K9 unit, which is part of the special operations division, was responsible for 66 bomb/explosive sweeps, tracked and located a dozen weapons and seized more than $20,000. The unit also seized more than 11 kilos of marijuana, 1.3 pounds of heroin and other drugs in addition to tracking and locating a dozen weapons.
The K9 unit lost Cees who had retired and died from a medical condition. Yep was added to the force.
The support services division includes the real time crime unit that tracks suspects using the more than 900 cameras placed throughout the city and alerts officers to locations of suspects. The division was responsible for booking 10,383 people into the jail. The division dispatched 119,084 police calls and 14,347 fire calls for service.
Prock added the city’s automatic license plate readers read more than 38 million plates that produced 114,966 alerts. There are 15 stationary tag readers located at entrances and exit points of the city including U.S. 501 and U.S. 17 Bypass as well as one mobile unit.
Prock said the department will continue to work with technology and build relationships within the community because “public safety is a shared responsibility.”
