Two South Carolina men and two North Carolina women died in a wreck in Myrtle Beach early Saturday, authorities said.
Shiquan Graham, 20, Niterria Johnson, 22, Thomas McDowell, 23, and LeAna McMillian, 17, died from injuries sustained in the crash, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said in a news release.
Graham and McDowell are from Lake City and Johnson and McMillian are from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, McSpadden said.
Myrtle Beach police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Harrelson Boulevard just west of Highway 15 near Myrtle Beach International Airport.
When officers arrived, they found a partially-submerged vehicle in a retention pond and several people with severe injuries near the vehicle.
Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the four people were declared dead at the scene. Two other victims were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with injuries.
