A stabbing at a Myrtle Beach home early Wednesday morning left one person with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The incident occurred just after midnight in the 1700 block of Greens Boulevard, said Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Vest said Wednesday afternoon the victim required immediate medical attention and was receiving treatment at a hospital.
Police arrested 23-year-old Raheem Campbell in connection with the case. He is charged with attempted murder. Campbell remained jailed as of Wednesday evening.
